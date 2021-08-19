SUN VALLEY, Idaho — Idaho water users keep a sharp eye on snowpack, reservoir levels and stream flows, but one thing that might be off their radar is the impact of wildfires on water supplies.
Water managers in California’s Placer County know all too well that mega fires can decimate the watersheds people rely on for municipal water supplies, power, irrigation and ecosystem health.
The 2014 King Fire severely burned 40,000 contiguous acres of the Rubicon River Canyon watershed in the Sierra Nevada, and no living thing survived, said Marie Davis, geologist and watershed management consultant for the Placer County Water Agency.
The fire destroyed everything — including soil and vegetation, with no way for seed to survive and revitalize the forest, she said during the Idaho Water Users Association Water Law & Resource Issues Seminar on Tuesday.
People are surprised to learn that healthy forest soils hold as much moisture as the runoff from snowpack, releasing it slowly through the ecosystem, she said.
But nothing escapes the severity of a mega fire such as the King Fire, and they are no longer unprecedented, she said.
“People don’t understand what happens with fires of this magnitude,” she said.
Instead of typically healthy forests that supply water to all beneficiaries, all that’s left is ash, she said.
The King Fire burned all organic matter in the soil, leaving it unable to absorb water. It left waxy matter and no cover, allowing top soil to wash away. It destroyed “the living skin of the forest,” leading to landslides and reservoirs and streams filled with sediment and debris, she said.
It will probably take 100 years for the severely burned forest to recover, and the people of Placer County will incur long-term costs, she said.
Those costs include dredging at $3 million to $5 million per dredging operation, log removal at $600,000 per season and infrastructure repair. There are also costs associated with water quality and restoring healthy soils, forests and wildlife habitat, she said.
“A fire isn’t over when it’s out. A fire continues to damage for years,” she said.
But there are things that can be done and are being done in Placer County to manage for watershed health — such as thinning trees and removing fuels, as well as research into optimal spacing of trees to preserve snowpack, she said.
Educating the public on forest management is also important.
Placer County extends from Lake Tahoe nearly to Sacramento, with more than 200,000 acres of forest. Its watersheds supply water to millions of people downstream throughout California.
Sadly, it wasn’t until smoke got to San Francisco and wineries burned that people started paying attention to wildfires, she said.
“We have to make sure people understand where water comes from,” she said.
Partnerships and investment are also crucial, she said.
Placer County and her agency formed a partnership with the Tahoe National Forest, The Nature Conservancy, American River Conservancy and the University of California-Merced to establish the French Meadows Project — a watershed-wide fuels management program funded by grants.
“Our most pressing challenge at this time is managing these mega fires,” she said.
While Idaho has escaped severe wildfires in recent years, she advised water users to look for the most vulnerable watersheds that line up with prevailing winds.
“You have to protect the entire watershed,” she said.