The Malad Valley Aquifer in southeastern Idaho has shown a general decline over the last 20 years, state Department of Water Resources hydrologic data show.
Increased groundwater pumping from wells, periods of drought and a limited supply of surface water in the fairly small basin challenge adequate, consistent aquifer recharge, managers say.
IDWR plans the first Malad Valley Measurement District meeting at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Oneida County Fire District building in Malad City.
The department a year ago ordered creation of the district and said irrigation well owners within it have until spring 2021 to install flow meters. Small domestic and stock water uses and wells are excluded.
The measurement district exists in part to establish a budget-like baseline reflecting annual amounts drawn versus quantities added by natural recharge, irrigation seepage and other sources, the department said.
“We get the sense that landowners and water users are concerned about this process moving ahead too quickly, and we need to take a step back and provide some background about the Malad Valley Aquifer and the process of creating a measurement district,” Tim Luke, the department’s Water Compliance Bureau chief, said in a release.
The department mailed meeting notices to more than 530 groundwater rights holders and landowners.
The Oneida County Commission in early 2015 requested IDWR issue a temporary moratorium on new groundwater rights in the Malad Valley. The department in November of that year designated a water-management area and established a temporary, two-year moratorium on new rights.
The department in November 2017 adopted a groundwater management plan and extended the temporary moratorium for another five years. A year later, it ordered creation of the measurement district to take effect Nov. 4, 2019.
IDWR hydrologic information showed water levels in six of seven monitored wells rose in response to above-average precipitation in 2016 and 2017, but that 10- and 20-year trends showed declining water levels in all wells.