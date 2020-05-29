Tractors and trucks from across the region rumbled through Klamath Falls Friday on their way to the "Shut Down and Fed Up" rally where speakers called for a revamping of the way water is allocated.
The Klamath Project's allocation this year is 80,000 acre-feet — 23% of the 350,000 acre-feet considered a full allocation. Worse yet, they say, the cutback was announced after many crops had been planted.
Scott Seus, one of the organizers, said the event is a way organizers can allow irrigators to release “pent up” anger felt by many in the Klamath Project. “2020 is a situation of trying to make the best case scenario out of biological opinions, out of a poor winter, and out of storage regimes that don’t allow for any carry-over.”