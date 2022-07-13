Magic Reservoir’s irrigation season will last a few weeks longer than expected, but it will still end earlier than usual.
The season for the reservoir in Idaho’s central mountains is lasting longer than managers first expected, thanks to an unusually cool, wet spring.
Deliveries traditionally start the last week of April or the first week of May. This year, they started May 18 as conditions delayed on-farm demand.
Managers, citing back-to-back low-water years and low snow accumulation in part of this year, expected 40-45 days of deliveries. Instead, they are on track to deliver irrigation water for about 68 days.
Big Wood Canal Co. and American Falls Reservoir District No. 2 said on their website that delivery is expected to end around July 25.
“We’ve done well, given the water we’ve had,” Board Chairman Carl Pendleton told Capital Press. “Getting close to August is a good turn.”
Late-starting demand helped, as did late-season snowpack and efficient runoff, he said.
Volume carried over in the reservoir from the drought-plagued 2021 irrigation season was well below normal. Pendleton said volume may be slightly higher following the 2022 season depending on how the water is managed.
Pendleton said farmers irrigating from Magic Reservoir did not grow corn, which takes water in July and August. They produced grain and “two good cuttings” of hay.
“Grains did well, whether for grain or forage,” he said.
Last year, irrigation deliveries started in early May and ended June 10. Farmers produced a single cutting of hay, “and it was very poor,” Pendleton said. All grain was harvested before maturity and heading, for forage instead of grain. Irrigated pasture got patchy.
“We had an abundant grass year this year for livestock,” he said.
Magic Reservoir’s capacity is about 191,500 acre-feet. It irrigates about 89,000 acres. Deliveries on average last into mid-September.
Managers on July 13 reported the reservoir level was at 29,357 acre-feet. Big Wood River inflow was 104 cubic feet per second; outflow from the dam was 1,050 cfs.
Pendleton said outflow has averaged about 900 cfs the last several years.
“We’re still filling the soil layers from last year,” he said.
