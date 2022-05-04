Irrigators who draw from Magic Reservoir face a third consecutive short water delivery season as drought continues to impact farmers and ranchers in the central Idaho mountains.
Carl Pendleton, who chairs the board of Shoshone-based Big Wood Canal Co., said May 3 that recent cool, damp conditions delayed the start of delivery by just over a week, to May 8. The delivery start could be delayed by a day or two if damp conditions continue.
Nevertheless, managers expect only 40 to 45 delivery days, “so we could be out of water prior to the first of July,” he said.
“It may permit the finishing of small grains as opposed to chopping that crop prior to maturity” such as for salvage forage, Pendleton said.
Magic Reservoir irrigation deliveries in a year of normal supply run from about May 1 to Sept. 20. The season can extend if delivery starts later or irrigators conserve. The reservoir irrigates about 89,000 acres.
Deliveries during the low-water 2020 stretched until around Sept. 1, helped by irrigators’ voluntary reductions in spring and above-normal volume left in the reservoir following the previous season.
Magic Reservoir delivery in 2021 started near late in the first week of May and ended June 10. Widespread crop salvage occurred in the second half of June.
“I raise oats for seed, and the combine never came out of the barn” last year, Pendleton said. “It was all chopped for forage, and the yield was about half the normal tonnage.”
Also last year, heat and drought reduced alfalfa hay stands in the area by 30-40%, he said.
This year on his own farm, Pendleton seeded oats into alfalfa hay in an effort to increase total forage per unit of space “even if it is lower quality,” he said.
Meanwhile, some pasture losses last year continue to impact producers this year, he said.
Magic Reservoir can store 191,500 acre-feet of water. Volume May 3 was around 48,000, up from about 42,000 when deliveries started in 2021. That year-to-year difference represents two to three more days of delivery, Pendleton said.
“In a normal year we would be full or approaching full at this point,” he said.
Runoff from the Camas Prairie was about one-third of normal, Pendleton said. Runoff from the higher-altitude Big Wood River Basin, where season-peak snowpack was less than 60% of the 30-year median, had not occurred as of May 3.
How much Big Wood runoff boosts reservoir volume depends on timing, he said. More runoff would enter the reservoir if conditions warm abruptly, as upstream diversion infrastructure has capacity limitations.
Many producers in recent years increased irrigation and other operating efficiency, and adapted crop mixes to less water, Pendleton said.
“Plan to go to forage and hope to go to grain,” he said.