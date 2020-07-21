Magic Reservoir irrigation managers expect to end water delivery at the end of August or beginning of September, about three weeks earlier than usual.
That’s in line with a goal Big Wood Canal Co. set in May as it rolled out a voluntary delivery-reduction program to its roughly 500 customers.
“I can kind of do the math and get to the end of August or first of September,” Board Chairman Carl Pendleton said, citing current demand and delivery trends. “When we drop below the ability to deliver 1,600 acre-feet per day, it will tell us it’s time to shut down because at that point we just can’t service all of our stockholders equally.”
Magic Reservoir lies on the Big Wood River downstream of Bellevue and Hailey. It can hold up to 191,500 acre-feet of water. Managers aim for off-season storage of 4,500 to 5,000 acre-feet. The amount left after the 2019 irrigation season was above normal, but this year’s inflows have been low.
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service on June 1 pegged streamflow forecasts for the Wood and Lost river basins at 10-55% of normal and water-year precipitation at 60-80% of normal. Some rights to natural-flow — non-storage — water were shut off early.
Voluntary delivery reductions from Magic Reservoir last spring likely saved 5-7 days’ worth of water, Pendleton said.
Current average cumulative delivery of about 1,600 acre-feet a day is down from about 1,800 delivered some 20 years ago due to water-saving upgrades, he said. Improvements include piping open laterals, irrigating by sprinkler and using high-tech meters that prevent over-delivery.
More corn and alfalfa has been planted in recent years to meet dairies’ needs and irrigated later than small grains, Pendleton said.
Farmer and Big Wood Canal Co. board Vice Chairman Ryan Telford said the voluntary reduction campaign lasted about two weeks, “but it was about six weeks before (usage) got back to where it was” previously. Irrigators “dropped down to save water, but their conservation efforts lasted a lot longer.”
Telford Sun Valley Seed, which operates in Lincoln and Butte counties, changed its crop mix and chose not to plant some ground.
“Normally we grow longer-season crops, and this year we were not able to grow as many potatoes or other higher-dollar crops,” Telford said. “It turns into more of a survival mode. You’re just trying to save the farm instead of prospering and improving.”
“There is a huge effect across the economy,” he said.
Delaying equipment purchases, employing crews for shorter periods, and reducing local spending are examples, Telford said. And impacts such as reduced crop yields and feeding cattle that won’t be sold for 6 to 12 months are long-lasting.
Kevin Lakey, water master at Shoshone-based Water District 37, which manages natural-flow rights in three areas, said that in 5 years out of 10, the region does not have an adequate supply. Severe droughts come about every seven years.