Magic Reservoir managers stopped irrigation deliveries June 10 as expected amid ongoing severe drought in the central Idaho mountains.
Big Wood Canal Co. and American Falls Reservoir District No. 2 said on their website April 16 that they expected between 50 and 70 days of water deliveries. Extremely low snowpack and anticipated runoff contributed to that outlook, as did demand-stimulating dry conditions.
Board members said the June 10 shutoff came after midseason suspensions — and as the high-altitude region failed to get meaningful additional precipitation or runoff timed to extend the season slightly.
The board last year stretched irrigation delivery to around Sept. 1, two to three weeks earlier than usual. Snowpack also was low in 2020, but Magic carried over more water from the previous irrigation season.
This year’s delivery started May 5. Board member Ryan Telford, a farmer, said service was on for 18 days, off for nine and back on for 10 as managers and customers weighed the needs of the moment.
The shutoff hurt alfalfa hay, pasture and small grains.
“A lot of barley put in will be chopped for silage,” Telford said. “The economics don’t work, but it lessens the loss.”
Robin Lezamiz, a board member who farms near Richfield, said he was hoping to fill a brewer’s contract. Instead, he ended up chopping barley for silage feed, netting a value three to five times lower than what the barley contract would have paid.
On the other hand, he wasn’t penalized to get out of the contract, and “at least I’ve got something to feed my animals,” he said. Earlier, he bought corn silage from the Dietrich area, served by a different reservoir.
Lezamiz said he did one cutting of alfalfa hay instead of the targeted four. The first typically isn’t the highest valued.
Magic Reservoir constituents had hoped snow at high elevation in late May and early June would give them an additional four or five days of water service, he said. Instead, they gained one day.