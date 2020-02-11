Irrigation managers have raised flows from the Owyhee Reservoir to midseason levels two months earlier than usual.
The reasons, Owyhee Irrigation District Manager Jay Chamberlin said, include an above-average snowpack, limited room to store more water behind the dam and the as yet-unknown impacts of expected runoff.
“We’re trying to slow things down so we don’t impact farm ground along the Lower Owyhee River later in the spring,” Chamberlin said. “If we can release it now and leave a cushion in the reservoir, when we get spring runoff, we can take the top off and have more available space to have those bigger (reservoir-inflow) runs. That would help minimize what we would have to release down the river.”
Nyssa, Ore.-based OID increased river flows from the typical winter level of about 30 cubic feet per second to 253 cfs, usually not seen until irrigation season ramps up each spring. The boost occurred over about a week, with incremental stops at about 60 and 125 cfs, to accommodate fisheries and recreation.
“Based upon current reservoir storage and forecast snowpack runoff, the decision was made to go ahead and start the Owyhee Dam power plant to kind of slow down storage” from reservoir inflows, Chamberlin said. “The inflow picked up considerably. We’ve got to leave some space available for spring runoff. We are trying to slow things down.”
The 5-megawatt plant provides electricity to Idaho Power Co.
The reservoir on Feb. 10 was 73% full and the snow-water equivalent in the Owyhee River Basin was around 118% of the long-term median, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service reported, respectively.
Many of Bruce Cruickshank’s farm properties are irrigated by Owyhee Reservoir, which he said had above-average carryover storage following the 2019 irrigation season. The reservoir can hold up to a two-year supply of irrigation water.
“I think there’s enough water in there right now to get us through at least this next year, even if we didn’t get any more water,” he said.
Chamberlin said the timing and extent of any future increases in river flow will depend on spring runoff. “The (flow) amount could come up, and probably will.”
He said runoff can be tough to forecast in the 11,000-square-mile basin that includes parts of Idaho and Nevada. He flew over parts of the basin Feb. 10.
“If we don’t get a wet spring, we’ll manage it well,” Chamberlin said. “If we get rain on snow like some other areas, that gets a little dicey because we only need about 200,000 acre-feet of runoff to fill (Owyhee Reservoir) and they are predicting 500,000” for February through June.
Irrigation supplies are adequate already, he said.
“We are comfortable we are in a great position to satisfy irrigation demands for this growing season,” Chamberlin said. “But the challenge now is to manage that spring runoff so we don’t impact those downstream growers along the river corridor any more than we have to.”
He expects irrigation operations to start about April 1 given forecasts for conditions that are warmer and drier than usual. Last year’s cold, wet spring delayed planting and irrigation demand.