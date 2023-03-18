BOISE — The Idaho Legislature’s budget committee on has advanced Gov. Brad Little’s recommendation to spend $265 million on water infrastructure improvements.
The recommendation calls for $150 million to maintain and expand projects that aim to ensure a stable water supply. The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee also backed the governor’s recommendation to spend $115 million to support local drinking water and wastewater systems, with an emphasis on rural communities that need upgrades to improve water quality.
“Water is our most precious resource, and the demands on our supply of clean, plentiful water will only increase over time,” Little said in a release. “These added investments in water infrastructure approved by JFAC this week are just good government.”
As for the drinking water and wastewater investments, “I appreciate legislators for recognizing we need to invest in our local water systems because it keeps your monthly expenses low, ensures the health and safety of families, continues our economic prosperity and protects small communities from frivolous lawsuits,” he said.
The full legislature must approve the spending. The fiscal year starts July 1.
For water infrastructure improvement projects, state agencies issue much of the funding in the form of matching grants, for which demand has been high.
The 2022 legislature approved record-high spending to improve water quantity and quality. The spending tapped state budget surplus and federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Lawmakers last year approved a Department of Water Resources budget that included $75 million in state general funds, and $250 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to be spent over five years including $100 million initially. Targeted projects ranged from local infrastructure improvements to work on the planned expansion of Anderson Ranch Dam on the South Fork Boise River and on increasing Upper Snake River aquifer storage.
The Department of Environmental Quality budget that lawmakers approved in 2022 included general fund outlays of $5 million each for agricultural best management and confined animal feeding operation projects, and $300 million in ARPA funding to support drinking water and wastewater projects.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.