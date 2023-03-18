BOISE — The Idaho Legislature’s budget committee on has advanced Gov. Brad Little’s recommendation to spend $265 million on water infrastructure improvements.

The recommendation calls for $150 million to maintain and expand projects that aim to ensure a stable water supply. The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee also backed the governor’s recommendation to spend $115 million to support local drinking water and wastewater systems, with an emphasis on rural communities that need upgrades to improve water quality.

