The Idaho Legislature approved Gov. Brad Little’s appointments of Dean Stevenson of Paul and Brian Olmstead of Twin Falls to four-year terms on the Idaho Water Resource Board.
The Legislature also confirmed the reappointment of Roger Chase of Pocatello and Albert Barker of Boise to four-year terms.
The governor in April 2021 appointed Olmstead and Stevenson. Stevenson succeeded his father, Bert Stevenson, who retired. Olmstead succeeded Vince Alberdi, who retired.
Stevenson farms in the Paul area and is chairman of the Magic Valley Ground Water District. Olmstead recently retired as general manager of Twin Falls Canal Co.
Chase is a former state legislator and Pocatello mayor. Barker specializes in natural resources and water law as a founding partner of Boise law firm Barker, Rosholt and Simpson.
The board is responsible for formulating and carrying out the State Water Plan, financing water projects and operating programs that support sustainable management of the state’s water resources. The eight-member board meets six times a year around the state and holds special meetings as needed to address water resource issues.
