U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, and Michael Bennett, D-Colo., have introduced a bill to reform tax provisions that are hindering investment in water infrastructure.
The Water and Agriculture Tax Reform Act of 2021 would revise a provision in the 501(c) tax code restricting the ability of mutual ditch and irrigation companies to raise capital for infrastructure investment.
Current law dictates that mutual ditch and irrigation companies must receive 85% of their income from shareholder investment to maintain their nonprofit status.
The bill would allow those entities to receive other sources of income for operations and maintenance and keep their nonprofit status provided those proceeds are used for maintenance and capital improvements of their systems.
The cost of maintaining and operating aging water infrastructure has skyrocketed in recent years, forcing higher price tags on farmers and ranchers, Crapo said in announcing the legislation.
Those costs have made it impossible for many irrigation companies to operate solely on member income. Many have been forced to put off critical infrastructure improvements, while others have lost their tax-exempt status.
“Existing tax laws punish mutual ditch and irrigation companies’ investment in much-needed water infrastructure projects necessary for maintaining a thriving agriculture sector,” he said.
In addition, water has become increasingly scarce in western states. Many local and state efforts have responded by promoting reuse and water leasing to improve efficiency. Those efforts are impeded because generating non-member income can jeopardize an irrigation company’s tax status.
“Facing intense drought, farmers and ranchers in the West are relying on water infrastructure now more than ever to keep their land productive,” Bennett said.
The bill helps ensure ditch and irrigation companies are able to keep critical water infrastructure in good working condition, he said.
Paul Arrington, executive director and general counsel for Idaho Water Users Association — which supports the bill — said the issue is critical for a lot of IWUA members.
Over time, opportunities have expanded for private ditch and irrigation companies. And there’s a lot of money to be made through such things as hydropower projects and wheeling water to recharge the aquifer, he said.
That money could be used to lower assessments to water users. Increases in assessments can be pretty substantial if a water company, for example, needs to buy new equipment, he said.
Losing the tax-exempt status is a problem for private, nonprofit canal companies. It’s not a problem for irrigation districts, which are quasi-municipal entities with tax-exempt status, he said.
The legislation also addresses another threat to irrigation companies’ tax-exempt status.
Those companies frequently operate on a one-share, one-vote basis, but the Internal Revenue Service has indicated they must now operate on a one-shareholder, one-vote basis to maintain their tax-exempt status.
The legislation specifies companies will not jeopardize their tax-exempt status by continuing to operate on a one-share, one-vote basis in accordance with state law.
Companion legislation was introduced in the House Reps. Ken Buck, R-Colo., and Joe Neguse, D-Colo.