Eight Northwest lawmakers have expressed "deep concern" to the White House over recent draft reports recommending at least one Lower Snake River dam be breached.
"Specifically, we were appalled by the lack of transparency and obvious political intervention, ..." the Republican members of Congress say in the letter. "Even more alarming, we have received further indication of political maneuvering by this administration to prevent information on the costs of replacing the power generated by the lower Snake River dams on the Federal Columbia River Power System from being made public prior to the release of the previously mentioned NOAA draft 'report.'"
The letter pointed to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Columbia River System Operations Environmental Impact Statement and Record of Decision, which "took four years to complete, included multiple comment periods, and cost over $50 million and countless staff hours."
In comparison, "the recent (National Oceanic and Atmopheric Administration) draft 'report' appears to have been released without process, prior congressional notification, or any triggering action," the letter states. "Even more troubling, the NOAA draft 'report' cites plaintiffs in National Wildlife Federation et al. v. National Marine Fisheries Service et al ... as sources without referencing non-plaintiff co-managers."
Led by Idaho Sen. James Risch and Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the letter was signed by Sen. Mike Crapo and Rep. Russ Fulcher of Idaho, Rep. Dan Newhouse and Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington, Rep. Cliff Bentz of Oregon and Sen. Steve Daines of Montana. It went to council chair Brenda Mallory.
The letter calls for a response from the council by Aug. 15.
"While it is the expectation that CEQ and the other agencies written to by the Northwest delegation have a prompt and transparent response, Senator Risch will be prepared to continue ongoing oversight on this issue,..." Marty Boughton, communications director for Risch, told the Capital Press.
Risch is "staunchly opposed" to dam breaching, and will stand against any proposal that aims to remove or reduce the services provided by the dams, Boughton said.
"The recent actions by this administration have sewn complete distrust in this administration’s ability to lead with facts, science and transparency regarding the Columbia River System," the letter states. "These actions will undoubtedly have long-term and damaging effects on this administration’s ability to bring diverse stakeholders together to chart a path forward on species recovery and preservation of the vital benefits of the Columbia River System."
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com