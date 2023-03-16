Cloud seeding (copy)

Nozzles affixed to an airplane wing spray charged water particles to help snow form as part of the "cloud seeding" process, which Oregon lawmakers are considering to mitigate drought impacts.

SALEM — A proposal to increase Oregon’s water supply with cloud seeding was well met during its first legislative hearing, though some wondered why the state is late to the party.

“Over 50% of the states west of the Rockies have some sort of cloud seeding program, so this isn’t something new,” said Mike Britton, executive manager of the North Unit Irrigation District in Madras. “I’m not sure why Oregon hasn’t stepped up and tried to do it previously.”

