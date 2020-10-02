KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Members of Oregon's congressional delegation are touting a bill that would free up much-needed financial aid for farmers and ranchers affected by drought in the Klamath Basin.
House lawmakers passed the bill Oct. 1, allowing irrigators to access up to $10 million for emergency drought relief in the basin straddling Southern Oregon and Northern California. The bill passed the Senate in July, and now heads to President Trump to be signed into law.
In 2018, Congress passed the Water Resources Development Act which created a water banking program for the Klamath Basin. The money was supposed to pay for things like idling farmland and pumping groundwater in lieu of surface water in drought years.
But the original legislation was not clear, which made it difficult for irrigators to obtain funding through the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
Rep. Greg Walden, a Republican whose district covers Klamath County in Southern Oregon, said this stand-alone bill fixes that issue and gives clear flexibility in how the relief money may be used.
"Irrigators in the Klamath Basin are enduring another challenging, drought-stricken year, and we need to ensure they have the tools to get through it," Walden said. "We also need to be prepared if our farmers get hit with severe drought conditions in the years ahead."
The Bureau of Reclamation's Klamath Project serves roughly 230,000 acres of irrigated farmland with water supplies from the Klamath River and Upper Klamath Lake. Earlier this year, the bureau allocated just 140,000 acre-feet of water for the project — less than half of normal demand — due to a combination of drought and more water required in-stream for endangered fish.
Farms and ranches in the project got a slight bump in September, when the bureau announced it would deliver 10,000 to 15,000 additional acre-feet of water from Upper Klamath Lake due to "modest improvements in hydrology during the late summer."
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the Klamath Basin remains in "extreme" drought, indicating reservoirs and lakes are very low compared to normal.
Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, both Democrats, said the water banking effort is needed to help farmers withstand drought as the region works on long-term water solutions.
"Through drought, the global pandemic, and most recently these unprecedented wildfires, Klamath Basin irrigators have shown they're committed to working collaboratively with the many water stakeholders in the region, and it is critical that the federal government steps up to be a strong partner to their efforts," said Merkley, who serves on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.