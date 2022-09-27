Processing potatoes

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has fined Lamb Weston's potato processing plant in Hermiston, Ore.

HERMISTON, Ore. — Oregon environmental regulators have issued another penalty for potentially overloading groundwater nitrates in the Lower Umatilla Basin.

The state Department of Environmental Quality fined Lamb Weston $127,800 for repeatedly over-applying wastewater from its potato processing plant in Hermiston, Ore. to irrigate neighboring farms growing wheat, alfalfa, onions, corn and other crops.

