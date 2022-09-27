HERMISTON, Ore. — Oregon environmental regulators have issued another penalty for potentially overloading groundwater nitrates in the Lower Umatilla Basin.
The state Department of Environmental Quality fined Lamb Weston $127,800 for repeatedly over-applying wastewater from its potato processing plant in Hermiston, Ore. to irrigate neighboring farms growing wheat, alfalfa, onions, corn and other crops.
Earlier this year, DEQ fined the Port of Morrow $2.1 million for similar violations, prompting county officials to declare a local public health emergency.
Both instances occurred within the Lower Umatilla Basin Groundwater Management Area, or LUBGWMA, straddling Umatilla and Morrow counties in northeast Oregon.
Lamb Weston has a permit with DEQ to reuse processed wastewater for irrigation. The nitrogen-rich water is highly valuable for farmers, allowing them to offset the use of commercial fertilizer and relieve pressure on the region's badly stressed aquifers.
But too much nitrogen can be harmful, leaching into groundwater and combining with oxygen to form what is known as nitrate — a colorless, odorless compound that can cause serious health risks if consumed in drinking water.
That is why groundwater quality permits limits how much nitrogen can be applied to each crop based on its capacity to absorb the nutrient.
According to DEQ, Lamb Weston violated its permit more than 90 times from 2015 to 2021, exceeding the prescribed rates.
The company has 20 days to appeal the fine. DEQ is also requiring Lamb Weston to "develop and implement a plan to ensure compliance with the nitrogen limits in the permit" within 45 days of the order becoming final.
"Lamb Weston takes environmental compliance seriously, and our team is carefully reviewing the information that DEQ provided today to understand the alleged violations as well as the requirements they've outlined," said company spokeswoman Shelby Stoolman. "After we've had the opportunity to do this, we'll make a decision about our next steps."
The Port of Morrow also has a state-issued permit to reuse wastewater from food processors at its industrial park along the Columbia River near Boardman. DEQ fined the port $2.1 million based on more than 1,000 violations discovered between 2018 and 2021.
The port and DEQ are amending the permit to bring it into compliance.
Laura Gleim, spokeswoman for DEQ, said Lamb Weston's fine is smaller because, unlike the port, it did not have previous violations for nitrogen overloading.
Consuming excess nitrates can contribute to health problems in adults, such as respiratory infections, thyroid dysfunction, some types of cancers and miscarriages for pregnant women. In infants, drinking contaminated water can cause methemoglobinemia, or "blue baby syndrome."
Some nitrates occur naturally in the environment. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency considers 10 milligrams per liter to be the safe limit for drinking water.
The Lower Umatilla Groundwater Management Area was declared in 1990, including the cities of Hermiston, Umatilla, Echo, Stanfield, Boardman and Irrigon.
The Oregon Health Authority estimates approximately 4,500 domestic wells are in the area providing water for about 12,000 people. Testing of 132 wells sampled by DEQ showed 44% exceeded the safe drinking water standard for nitrates. Three had more than six times the maximum allowable concentration.
Nearly 70% of nitrate contamination in the area comes from irrigated agriculture using nitrogen-based fertilizers. A smaller amount, roughly 4.6%, comes from recycling wastewater from food processors — such as Lamb Weston — for irrigation, a study found.
John Shafer, chairman of the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners, said the county has not declared a public health emergency like in Morrow County, but did authorize the county public health department to pay for testing groundwater wells in and around the LUBGWMA.
"If they're not on city water, we will pay for them to get their water tested and we'll pick up the tab," Shafer said.
Joe Fiumara, the county's public health director, said they have received lab results for 81 tested wells since the program began in June. Eleven of those have not yet been processed. Approximately 20% exceeded the EPA safe drinking water limit for nitrates.
Tests cost about $100 each, Fiumara said, with up to $200,000 in funding made available from OHA.
For those whose wells test above the safe drinking water limit, Fiumara said the health department is talking with them to determine their best options going forward.
"It's a one-on-one conversation," he said. "There's very few hard and fast rules when it comes to this."
