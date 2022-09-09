Earth (copy)
NOAA

Federal forecasters are nearly certain that a La Nina will prevail in early winter and think it will likely will stick around until early spring, raising prospects for ample snow in the Cascade Range.

The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center on Sept. 8 predicted there is a 91% chance that a La Nina will influence the climate worldwide through November.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you