The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted Thursday that a La Nina has a strong chance of staying through the end of the year, but may fade in the middle of winter.
La Nina, linked to cool and wet weather in the Northwest, has prevailed the last two winters. La Nina rarely reigns for three consecutive winters. That has occurred only twice since 1950.
NOAA said this La Nina has a 60% chance of remaining in place through December. By January, the chances of a La Nina drop to 47%.
The La Nina should influence fall and early winter weather, though the rarity of a third-straight La Nina makes long-range forecasts difficult, Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond said.
"There have been so few cases, we can't really generalize," he said. "Right now, I'm very guardedly optimistic that we'll have a decent start to the water year," which begins Oct. 1.
Below-average sea-surface temperatures along the equator in the Pacific Ocean trigger a La Nina. Above-average temperatures trigger an El Nino.
A La Nina is linked to cool and wet weather in the northern tier of the U.S., but warm and dry seasons in the southern tier. La Nina exerts its greatest influence in the winter.
A month ago, NOAA anticipated La Nina might fade in the fall but come back in the winter. In July, however, the ocean cooled, after warming toward normal in June.
NOAA now estimates an 86% chance the La Nina will stay through September and an 80% chance though October.
By January, it's a tossup whether the sea-surface temperatures will be cool or neutral. NOAA sees almost no chance for an El Nino to form.
