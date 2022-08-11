Earth (copy)
NOAA

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted Thursday that a La Nina has a strong chance of staying through the end of the year, but may fade in the middle of winter.

La Nina, linked to cool and wet weather in the Northwest, has prevailed the last two winters. La Nina rarely reigns for three consecutive winters. That has occurred only twice since 1950.

