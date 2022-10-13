Correspondent
The La Nina that has influenced the climate for the past two winters looks more likely than ever to stay around for a rare three-peat, federal forecasters predicted Thursday.
La Nina has a 75% chance of reigning through February, according to the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center. A month ago, the center rated the odds at 54%.
Sea-surface temperatures along the equator already were below normal and cooled some more this month, according to the climate center. Cool seas trigger La Nina.
Predicting when temperatures will increase to normal is hard, so it's uncertain how long the La Nina will last, forecasters cautioned. Most climate models favor neutral temperatures by March.
Sea-surface temperature provides forecasters with their best clue for what the upcoming winter will be like. La Ninas have occurred for three straight winters twice since 1950.
La Nina winters tend to be cool and wet in the northern tier of the U.S. and warm and dry in the southern tier.
A La Nina could reverse developing droughts in Washington, Oregon and Idaho, but worsen California's already deep drought.
Some 99% of California is in drought, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported Thursday. The very northwest corner of the state is only "abnormally dry."
Drought covers 82% of Idaho, 71% of Oregon and 56% of Washington.
In Oregon, the drought is particularly deep in the middle of the state. Most of Crook County is in an "exceptional drought," the most severe of four levels of drought.
The average temperature in Crook County from July 1 to Sept. 30 was 6.7 degrees above normal, the largest departure from normal for any county in the Lower 48, according to NOAA.
Idaho and California had their second-warmest Septembers in 128 years of record keeping, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Oregon had its third-warmest September, while Washington had its fifth-warmest.
July to September was been the warmest such three-month period on record in all four states. It was also the warmest for the entire Lower 48.
