SALEM — Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek is pledging action in the Lower Umatilla Basin to provide clean drinking water for residents whose wells are polluted with high levels of nitrates.
Kotek said there will be an interagency response to the crisis. Gabriela Goldfarb, environmental public health manager for the Oregon Health Authority, has been assigned as project manager, overseeing a team that includes the state Department of Agriculture, Department of Environmental Quality and Department of Human Services.
The region, straddling northern Umatilla and Morrow counties, was designated a Groundwater Management Area in 1990 to address nitrate contamination — much of which has historically come from agricultural sources.
OHA estimates there are 4,500 domestic wells within the area, providing water for about 12,000 people.
Consuming nitrates in excess can pose serious health risks, including certain types of cancers and "blue baby syndrome" in infants, where not enough oxygen enters the blood.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has identified 10 milligrams per liter as the safe drinking water limit for nitrates.
Despite officials designating the Lower Umatilla Basin Groundwater Management Area, or LUBGWMA, over three decades ago, local wells are still testing over the EPA's threshold.
Oregon Rural Action, a La Grande-based nonprofit, and the Morrow County Health Department have partnered since last year going door-to-door sampling wells for about 540 households between Boardman and Irrigon.
Of those, 40% tested over the safe drinking water limit for nitrates. An estimated 86% of wells in the LUBGWMA remain untested.
Kotek said she has been meeting with state and federal agencies since January to develop a plan that will accelerate testing of domestic wells and deliver drinking water to households whose water tests high for nitrates.
The governor also plans to visit Umatilla and Morrow counties herself "in the coming weeks."
"Every Oregonian should have safe, healthy drinking water," Kotek said in a statement on April 7. "The water contamination experienced in Morrow and Umatilla counties is unacceptable, and must be fixed."
The state has sent a proposed contract to Oregon Rural Action to support on-the-ground activities, including community outreach and education.
"We are thankful for the governor's words," said Kristin Anderson Ostrom, the group's executive director. "Now it's time to get down to specifics."
Kotek's response comes as the state has received criticism for a lack of urgency and leadership in the LUBGWMA.
Both U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and EPA Regional Administrator Casey Sixkiller have visited the area in recent weeks to hear from residents. At a town hall meeting in Boardman, Wyden agreed that "testing needs to happen faster."
Sixkiller said the issue "deserves attention from the highest levels of state government."
"EPA has been urging Oregon's agencies to provide safe drinking water to people with high nitrate levels in their water, to test wells that may be contaminated and to develop policies that prevent this kind of widespread contamination," he said.
Nella Mae Parks, a senior organizer for Oregon Rural Action, said the formation of an interagency team is a good start, though leaders need to move fast coming up with a fully fleshed out operations and communications plan.
"We need specifics, and quickly, because this is an emergency," Parks said.
If the state wants to protect people's safety, Parks said the team first needs to alert all residents with potentially contaminated wells not to drink the water until it is tested.
"That message needs to go to every household that could be impacted," she said.
In her statement, Kotek said that the state is working urgently to come up with solutions.
That includes addressing immediate health concerns, as well as long-term remediation of the groundwater aquifer.
"In addition to my staff's hard work over the past several months, I look forward to personally meeting with community members in Umatilla and Morrow counties in the weeks ahead," she said.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.