82014F67-0696-436C-9D61-E0B662918C89.jpeg

Well in the West Glen rural neighborhood of Boardman, which is one of the most affected by nitrate pollution.

 Nella Mae Parks

SALEM — Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek is pledging action in the Lower Umatilla Basin to provide clean drinking water for residents whose wells are polluted with high levels of nitrates.

Kotek said there will be an interagency response to the crisis. Gabriela Goldfarb, environmental public health manager for the Oregon Health Authority, has been assigned as project manager, overseeing a team that includes the state Department of Agriculture, Department of Environmental Quality and Department of Human Services.

The region, straddling northern Umatilla and Morrow counties, was designated a Groundwater Management Area in 1990 to address nitrate contamination — much of which has historically come from agricultural sources. 

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you