KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — What was already shaping up to be a historically bleak water year for the Klamath Project is rapidly approaching rock bottom.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is shutting down the Project's A Canal for the entire 2021 irrigation season in response to worsening drought, the agency announced on May 12.
It is the first time the A Canal will deliver no water since it was constructed in 1907, said Paul Simmons, executive director of the Klamath Water Users Association.
"To say that it's gloomy is a gross understatement," Simmons said. "It's a devastating situation."
Irrigators reacted to the news with a mix of shock and anger. KWUA President Ben DuVal, who farms near Tulelake, Calif., said water users are "extremely upset" with the federal government's management of the Klamath Project and water supplies for endangered fish.
Without water in the A Canal for farms and ranches, DuVal predicted domestic wells will run dry due to a lack of recharge and dust storms will become more frequent, casting a literal dark cloud over the region.
"There is no avoiding the difficulties for individuals and families who are trying to cope," DuVal said.
The Bureau of Reclamation oversees the Klamath Project, which provides irrigation for approximately 200,000 acres of farmland straddling the Southern Oregon and Northern California border.
Under the Endangered Species Act, the bureau is also responsible for ensuring the project does not threaten the survival of several species of threatened and endangered fish — namely shortnose and Lost River suckers in Upper Klamath Lake, and coho salmon in the lower Klamath River.
With the basin mired in severe drought, that has only served to exacerbate decades of conflict between tribes fighting to protect the fish and irrigators fighting to protect their farms.
Reclamation initially allocated 33,000 acre-feet of water for the Klamath Project in April, which is about 8% of historical demand, and delayed the start of irrigation season until June.
One month later, conditions have gone from bad to worse. Inflows to Upper Klamath Lake are 85,000 acre-feet below what was reported April 1 following an exceptionally dry month.
"We have closely monitored the water conditions in the area and the unfortunate deterioration of the forecasted hydrology," said Reclamation Deputy Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton. "This has resulted in the historic consequence of not being able to operate a majority of the Klamath Project this year."
Reclamation also announced it would not provide "flushing flows" down the Klamath River to benefit endangered salmon. Flushing flows are intended to wash away a deadly fish-killing parasite known as C. shasta that thrives in low-flowing, warm water.
Frankie Myers, vice chairman of the Yurok Tribe in California, said salmon in the lower Klamath River are experiencing a massive juvenile die-off this year, with 75-100% mortality rates and 100% C. shasta infection among those sampled.
Salmon, Myers said, are key to the existence of the Yurok people.
"Our scientists have been predicting this to happen," Myers said. "There are serious problems that need to get resolved in this basin. ... Although this year we are considering it to be drought conditions, this may very well be the climate we live in for the foreseeable future."
The A Canal normally diverts water from Upper Klamath Lake for the bulk of the Klamath Project, or about 150,000 acres.
Out of the entire Klamath River system, only the Klamath Drainage District will receive a limited supply of water this year, according to the KWUA. The Langell Valley and Horsefly irrigation districts rely exclusively on water from the Lost River system, and likewise only have enough supplies for part of the summer.
Ty Kliewer, president of the Klamath Irrigation District, said the situation could not be any worse for their patrons.
"The impacts to our family farms and these rural communities will be off the scale," Kliewer said.
KID Manager Gene Souza added the lack of water will likely damage their infrastructure.
"The dried-out canals will crumble and crack," Souza said. "Significant animal damage to the infrastructure (is) already occurring at an alarming rate. We will have expensive repairs to address before we can deliver water in the future."
Reclamation has previously committed $15 million in immediate aid for agricultural producers through the Klamath Project Drought Response Agency, and an additional $3 million in technical assistance will be available to tribes for ecosystem activities in the Klamath Basin.
However, KWUA leaders say the funding falls short of the need. Simmons said they are working to resolve longstanding legal issues surrounding the ESA and project operations.
"We also need a dose of common sense," he said. "The project stored water is the only knob that can be turned, but that is not helping the species. That has to hit home some day with federal decision-makers."
In the meantime, DuVal called for people to remain peaceful in the community.
"To be effective we need to pull together and help each other," DuVal said. "We do not want our crisis to be hijacked for other causes. That will detract attention from our problem and diminish the voice of this community."