A lawsuit filed by Klamath Basin farmers seeking compensation for a federal irrigation shutdown won’t be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court, ending nearly two decades of litigation.
To protect endangered sucker fish, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation stopped water deliveries to irrigators in the Klamath Project along the Oregon-California border in 2001, prompting the farmers to accuse the federal government of taking their water rights without just compensation.
Contractual and jurisdictional matters took decades to unwind in federal court, along with a detour to the Oregon Supreme Court to answer questions about state water law.
Last year, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ultimately dismissed the lawsuit because the water rights held by several tribes were senior to those of the farmers, justifying the federal government’s irrigation curtailment.
On June 22, the nation’s highest court denied a petition by affected irrigators to review the appellate court’s ruling, letting that dismissal decision stand.
The irrigators had urged the Supreme Court to take the case, arguing the earlier ruling would “upend a century of western water law” because the appeals court concluded the tribes had senior water rights even though that hadn’t been adjudicated in state court as required.
“The Federal Circuit’s decision upsets the security, flexibility, and finality provided by western state general stream adjudications, and threatens to wreak havoc in the future,” the irrigators’ petition said.
In its opinion, the Federal Circuit determined the Bureau of Reclamation could legitimately halt water deliveries to comply with the Endangered Species Act, which was necessary to protect water rights held by tribes needed for their “hunting and fishing lifestyles.”
Under the relevant legal precedents, such tribal rights are federal in nature and aren’t governed by state law, the Federal Circuit said.
“Thus, given the facts of record in this case, it was not necessary for the Tribes’ rights to have been adjudicated before the Bureau acted,” the ruling said.
After the lawsuit was originally filed, the Oregon Water Resources Department in 2014 decided that tribes do have certain “time immemorial” water rights in Klamath Basin, but that decision could still be modified in state court.
Irrigators argued the Federal Circuit had equated a federal Endangered Species Act regulatory action with a tribal water rights adjudication, conflicting with other federal laws and legal precedents. Numerous state Farm Bureaus and other agricultural organizations joined the plaintiffs in asking the Supreme Court to review this decision.
The U.S. government was joined by environmental and fishermen’s groups in urging the nation’s highest court to let the Federal Circuit’s ruling stand because it’s consistent with federal case law and ESA protections are also necessary to preserve the senior tribal water rights.