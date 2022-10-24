Klamath irrigators

A cowboy drives cattle in the Upper Klamath Basin. A ranch in the basin has filed a lawsuit against the State of Oregon seeking $1.5 million for the government's alleged unconstitutional taking of its water rights.

 Andrew Mariman/Associated Press File

An Oregon ranch is seeking $1.5 million from the state government, claiming water regulators have effectively seized its irrigation water supply without paying just compensation.

The Sprague River Cattle Co. in Klamath County has filed a lawsuit arguing that its water rights would normally be worth $1.5 million but the “value has been entirely destroyed” by flow restrictions that render them “no longer marketable.”

