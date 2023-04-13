KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Farmers and ranchers in the Klamath Project are poised to receive 215,000 acre-feet of water from Upper Klamath Lake for the 2023 irrigation season.

Jeff Payne

Jeff Payne

Jeff Payne, deputy regional director for the Bureau of Reclamation, announced the allocation April 13 during the Klamath Water Users Association's annual meeting at the Klamath County Fairgrounds in Klamath Falls, Ore.  

U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa.jpg

U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., was a featured speaker during the Klamath Water Users Association annual meeting on April 13.
