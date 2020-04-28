KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Klamath Project water users on Sunday and Monday staged a protest at the Link River Dam, demanding that the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation follow Oregon water law in managing water from the Upper Klamath Lake.
Irrigators in the Klamath Irrigation District in 2018 alleged mismanagement of the lake water and went to court in Marion County. A Marion County judge ruled that the Oregon Water Resources Department needed to act in regards to KID's request that the state manager water distribution instead of Reclamation.
The protest started Sunday evening with upwards of 30 irrigators gathering near the entrance to the dam, which is owned by Reclamation and used to regulate Upper Klamath Lake levels and Klamath River flows at the direction of Reclamation. At issue was whether in doing so Reclamation is following Oregon water law.
An interim order put in place by the Oregon Water Resources Department on April 21 gave the state agency charge over the water distribution. It demanded that Reclamation not use water from Upper Klamath Lake, including in a flushing flow down the Link River Dam, unless it followed specific guidelines outlined in the order.
The order did not stop the recent 40,000 acre-foot flushing flow meant to promote the health of juvenile coho salmon, but Reclamation had already started to ramp down the flows at the Link River Dam.
Klamath Basin irrigator Shane Cheyne, who was among those gathered at the dam most of Monday, said a group of irrigators had asked Sunday evening for Bureau of Reclamation to ramp flows down to 600 cubic feet per second by Monday morning.
“They’re still taking more than what the state says is legally what they should,” Cheyne said, “but we’re just trying to take it one day at a time, one step at a time, and take a small victory."
Dan Nielsen, Klamath Irrigation District board member Grant Knoll, and several others sat around a charcoal fireplace set up outside the entrance to the dam Monday morning, talking about what led to the protest.
“We’re just up here trying to protect our property right,” Nielsen said, adding he has lived in the Klamath Basin since 1976. “The federal government’s stealing from us.”
Knoll said he would stay as long as needed until Reclamation was following state water law.
“We’d like the Secretary of the Interior to enter into a contract to buy stored water from the irrigators so they can continue to run water down the river lawfully, and abide by state and federal,” Knoll said.
It was unclear whether such a request to the Secretary of Interior David Bernhardt was made on Monday.
Law enforcement and Reclamation officials were on hand, as well as Klamath County Commissioner Donnie Boyd. Boyd spent much of the day with irrigators, facilitating talks.
“I believe that the people who were at the Link River Dam got the attention of the federal government today,” Boyd said.
By mid-afternoon on Monday, PacifiCorp workers were ramping down flows at the dam to 1,700 cubic feet per second, and that was followed by many irrigators removing their belongings from the area near the dam.
Reclamation officials have said they will continue to follow federal law despite the interim order by OWRD.
“We’ve been trying to work with the water users and these folks on all of this,” said Jeff Nettleton, manager of the Klamath Basin Area Office.
“I understand their concerns,” he added.
Nettleton was with crews at the dam, all wearing masks in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, as they brought flows down to 1,700 cubic feet per second.
“It’s what we would’ve done although we’re a little bit behind schedule because of the situation here,” Nettleton said.
“Reclamation’s just working really hard to use all the tools in the toolbox to help the water users, the Project, the downriver needs for the salmon and the needs in the lake and the Suckers. We’re just trying to work with all the different needs in the Basin to maximize the best use of the available water that we’ve got. It’s just a really hard year,” he described.
Irrigators who gathered were on PacifiCorp land but PacifiCorp did not ask the police department to tell them to leave, according to Chief of Police Dave Henslee at midday.
Henslee described the protest as “peaceful.”