The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has denied an appeal by Klamath Basin farmers and ranchers whose water deliveries were halted by the Bureau of Reclamation in 2001.
The original lawsuit, a claim filed in 2001 against the U.S. government, sought $28 million for the shutoff, which was prompted by concerns about drought impacts on the threatened coho salmon and endangered Lost River and shortnose suckers.
The farmers and ranchers argued the shutoff was an unconstitutional government "taking" of their water.
In 2017, the Federal Claims Court denied the claim, ruling the shutoff wasn’t a government seizure because several native tribes held senior water rights.
These in-stream tribal water rights entitle them “to prevent other appropriators from depleting the flows of the Klamath River below levels required to support the fish they take in exercise of their treaty rights,” according to the 2017 ruling.
The appeals court agreed.
“We therefore see no error in the court’s holding that Bureau of Reclamation’s action in temporarily halting deliveries of Klamath Project water in 2001 did not constitute a taking of appellants’ property,” the appeals court said in opinion an opinion issued Thursday.
The appeals court found that Reclamation’s actions to comply with the ESA and to protect tribal water resources were “one and the same.”
The appeal cost Klamath Basin irrigation districts within Klamath Water Users Association $75,000.
If the court had reversed the decision, farmers and ranchers would have been compensated for the taking of water.
“It was never about the money,” said Gary Wright, former president of the Klamath Water Users Association, in a news release. “It has always been about the future of our families and our community.”
Paul Simmons, executive director of Klamath Water Users Association, said that the lower court had acknowledged that many landowners within the Klamath Project have a property interest in the water that is protected by the Fifth Amendment.
Simmons also said a lower court recognized the the serious nature of the impacts to the agricultural community from events in 2001.
Nathan Ratliff, an attorney in Klamath Falls coordinating efforts on the case, laid out concerns with the outcome in a news release.
“It is extremely disappointing,” Ratliff said. “There are fundamental principles of western water law and water rights adjudication and administration that we just do not believe sunk in with the court. And the idea that federal agencies can make administrative determinations of water rights that bind some people and not others raises serious due process questions.”
Simmons said the water users who filed the case will make any decisions about whether to appeal the ruling.
“The alternatives for any further review consist of filing a petition for reconsideration with the same court or asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review the decision,” Simmons said in a news release. “The plaintiffs will no doubt evaluate the decision more carefully and consider their options.”