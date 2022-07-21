Paul Arrington lasted one day as a farmhand.
“We picked rock out of a field,” the Idaho Water Users Association executive director and general counsel said, referring to his introduction to farming as a 12-year-old near Twin Falls in 1989. The farmer “called Mom and said it’s not going to work out.”
But the memorably tough day helped confirm Arrington enjoys being around other people — a key to his success advocating for farmers and other water users for the past 18 years and counting.
“I enjoy interacting with folks,” he said. “I really enjoy learning what makes people tick and learning about how people view the world from different perspectives. I enjoy learning about and hearing different things.”
Arrington’s people skills and enthusiasm help him keep water a top-of-mind issue in the quickly growing state as he leads the 300-member association.
“This job is 99 percent about building and developing relationships,” he said.
Association members include surface water and groundwater users, and support providers such as engineers and attorneys, equipment providers, chemical companies, and headgate and pipeline manufacturers.
Arrington, 45, said members and others in the sector can be negotiating or litigating one day and fraternizing the next. “It’s pretty amazing to watch.”
Water is key
Water is the linchpin of Idaho’s agricultural economy.
“There would be virtually no agriculture in southern and eastern Idaho without irrigation,” said Garth Taylor, a University of Idaho agricultural economist. Those regions would have some range cattle and sheep as well as some forage and cereal crops, but otherwise “would look a lot like Wyoming.”
“All agriculture as we know it in southern and eastern Idaho is created by irrigation,” he said. Beneficiaries include the state’s large dairy, potato and sugar beet industries.
Taylor said the U.S. Geological Survey ranks Idaho second behind California in agricultural water withdrawals. Some 97% of all water withdrawn in Idaho is for agriculture.
The annual cash receipts of Idaho’s irrigated agriculture last year approached $7 billion — about 80% of the total crop value.
The Boise River Basin alone has about 1,500 miles of canals and laterals, according to the Treasure Valley Water Users Association.
“Even as a kid,” Arrington said, “I was amazed at what our predecessors did to create the world we live in.” That includes building canals and ditches “with a fraction of the technology we have today.”
Prior appropriation
Idaho uses the Prior Appropriation Doctrine, also known as “first in time, first in right,” to manage water rights.
Meghan Carter, who chairs the state Bar Association’s water law section and represents the state Department of Water Resources, said the doctrine does not generally rank the use of water.
“You can have discussions about which uses are more important, but when it comes down to water law, the ones that started first are the ones that get the water first,” she said.
“With our fast-growing population and how that population is served — we’re getting more people in urban areas, and domestic water with houses — all of that poses its own interesting problems,” Carter said.
She said state law recognizes rights for reasonably anticipated future needs — municipal providers can develop water rights under a planning horizon — though the rights are administered using prior appropriation. The state manages conjunctively, accounting for groundwater and surface water connections and interactions.
Trusted resource
Carter has worked with Arrington throughout her career.
“Every interaction with him has been pleasant,” she said. “He is easy to work with and he does have the ability to talk to anyone, which makes him well-suited to represent the Idaho Water Users Association. And he is very competent at it, making sure he is up on all water issues.”
Arrington succeeded Norm Semanko, the association’s 2000-17 director who returned to practicing water law.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better person to replace me in that position,” the Boise-based Semanko said. Arrington “has worked very hard to bring the association to the next level, to familiarize himself with the myriad of issues, and more importantly to become an expert and trusted resource — not just for the water user community but for our elected officials, agency folks and federal and state government.”
House Agricultural Affairs Committee Chairman Clark Kauffman, R-Filer, said the Water Users Association “is a great resource for anybody in agriculture. But for the Ag Committee, it was especially useful.”
He also carried several bills over the years for the association in the Resources and Conservation Committee.
“Paul was always a good source,” Kauffman said. “Everybody understands water is important, and he could explain it as well as anyone, how it affected different people in different ways. He is an example of great expertise. He also is glad to share the knowledge and has been great to work with.”
Brad Mattson, who manages Aberdeen-Springfield Canal Co., said association members communicate and cooperate effectively — important this year as a mostly dry winter was offset by an unusually cold, wet spring.
Mattson, who came to eastern Idaho in December from an ag-focused water district in northern California, said Arrington is excellent at “making sure we are all looking toward the same goal.”
Predecessors credited
Arrington credits the association’s success to past leaders and staff: directors Sherl Champan and Semanko, and office and program managers Karen Edwards and Kathryn Hartman.
“We are who we are because of these giants,” Arrington said.
Hartman in late 2019 succeeded Edwards, who retired after more than 43 years.
Hartman said Arrington is “thoughtful, intentional and keeps his eye on the larger picture.” He is “open to collaboration and other people’s ideas.”
Since Arrington’s May 1, 2017, arrival, the association cut the number of big annual events from three to two, increased groundwater district participation in association membership and activities, moved to virtual platforms and added a leadership training program.
He said Hartman was instrumental in the virtual shift that helped the association thrive during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in boosting its social media presence and activity.
“I love change,” Arrington said. “There is excitement in change. Change can revitalize organizations and individuals. If done right, change can be the difference between success and failure.”
Water priorities
Recent priorities include water infrastructure funding. The Legislature spent substantially on it in the past four years, including this year’s big amount boosted by federal COVID-19 stimulus and state surplus funds.
“We are at a really once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to address infrastructure needs,” Arrington said.
The 13-member first class of the association’s Headgate leadership academy started Nov. 2 and graduated June 22. A goal is to help “develop the next generation of water leaders in Idaho,” he said.
Education is another focus as urbanization in many areas poses new challenges. The association is working with legislators and other elected officials, communities and others.
Arrington was recently invited to speak to a group of real estate agents for an hour.
“It took three hours,” he said. “They want to know. They want to understand.”
Important attributes
When he started working at the association, Arrington took naturally to the job’s required networking.
He is involved in a half-dozen groups. A few are not work-related. One group’s members “have a passion to find the best tacos,” he said.
“There’s something about just getting together and thinking together, hanging out and developing those relationships,” Arrington said.
Another job requirement, patience, has been more of an acquired skill.
“When you’re dealing with water, everything takes forever,” Arrington said. The people in water “are very thoughtful and don’t want to rush into any solution.”
He grew up south of Twin Falls, where his father, Steven, owned a construction company. His dad changed careers and they moved to town.
Arrington helped out in a Boise-based corporation’s legal department the summer before he graduated from Gonzaga University’s law school, and the following summer. He worked on natural resource and water issues.
He practiced at a water-focused law firm’s Twin Falls office for nearly a dozen years before taking the Water Users Association post.
Arrington reflected on his dad’s hard work and his own day of farm rock-picking as a pre-teen.
“My goal was to have a job where I showered before I went to work, not afterward,” he said.
