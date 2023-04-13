Stream (copy)

A federal judge in North Dakota doubts the new Waters of the U.S. rule would pass muster with the U.S. Supreme Court.

In granting a preliminary injunction halting the implementation of the Biden administration’s new “Waters of the U.S.” rule in 24 states, a federal district judge in North Dakota said the rule raises a litany of statutory and constitutional concerns.

“The court finds that the 2023 rule is neither understandable nor ‘intelligible,’ and its boundaries are unlimited,” wrote U.S. District Judge Daniel L. Hovland.

