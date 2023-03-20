A U.S. District judge in Texas has halted the implementation of the Biden’s administration’s Waters of the United States rule in Texas and Idaho.
But he denied a request by American Farm Bureau Federation, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and 16 other trade associations for a nationwide injunction.
The rule went into effect nationwide — other than in Texas and Idaho — on Monday.
Opponents of the rule contend it would threaten land use and massively expand the federal government’s jurisdiction over waters not intended under the Clean Water Act.
The state of Texas and five Texas state agencies sued EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers on Jan. 18 — the day the final rule was published in the Federal Registry — asserting the rule will burden state agencies and violate state sovereignty. The state of Idaho joined the lawsuit on Feb. 27.
Farm Bureau and the other associations also sued the agencies on Jan. 18 in a separate lawsuit.
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown ruled the agencies’ significant-nexus test for identifying jurisdictional waters “ebbs beyond the already uncertain boundaries” Justice Anthony Kennedy established for it in Rapanos v. United States.
Linking the significant-nexus test to interstate waters greatly expands its breadth beyond what Justice Kennedy envisioned. The rule defines interstate waters as jurisdictional regardless of navigability, the judge ruled.
“Indeed, the rule’s substantial variance from Justice Kennedy’s test compels the court to question its legitimacy — and persuades the court that the plaintiffs will likely succeed on the merits,” he wrote.
He also found the agencies’ interpretation of the Clean Water Act to include all interstate waters irrespective of any limiting principle raises serious federalism questions.
“Certainly, the court agrees with the defendants that federally regulating some interstate waters may be necessary to carry out Congress’s intent to protect the nation’s waters … but the court is not convinced that the (Clean Water) Act’s text supports unrestrained federal jurisdiction over all interstate waters,” he wrote.
He also found the states — but not the associations — have shown the rule would cause irreparable harm to comply with a rule unlikely to withstand judicial scrutiny.
The court also found a substantial likelihood the rule exceeds the agencies’ statutory authority under the Clean Water Act.
The judge also pointed out there is little public interest or efficiency gained with implementing a rule codifying the significant-nexus test mere months before the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether the Rapanos version of that test is an appropriate exercise of the agencies’ jurisdiction.
In October the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Sackett v. EPA, which involves determining whether wetlands are Waters of the U.S. and under federal jurisdiction.
As for the scope of the injunction, the court stated at least 25 other states have filed complaints and motions for preliminary injunctions.
“The judicial process will benefit from the reasoning and conclusions of other courts weighing in,” the judge wrote.
“Moreover, the states that have not challenged the rule may actually welcome it. The court is reluctant to deprive states that embrace the rule from exercising their sovereign rights to conform their conduct accordingly — at least until the rule’s statutory and constitutional validity have been determined,” he wrote.
