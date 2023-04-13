In granting a preliminary injunction halting the implementation of the Biden administration’s new “Waters of the U.S.” rule in 24 states, a federal district judge in North Dakota said the rule raises a litany of statutory and constitutional concerns.
“The court finds that the 2023 rule is neither understandable nor ‘intelligible,’ and its boundaries are unlimited,” wrote U.S. District Judge Daniel L. Hovland.
The lawsuit involves federal jurisdiction over waters protected under the Clean Water Act, which gives the Environmental Protection Agency authority over navigable waters, territorial seas and interstate waters.
The category of covered waters under the new WOTUS rule is problematic, the judge said.
“The EPA has now taken the position that ‘interstate water’ includes all such waters — even those that are not connected to navigable waters in any manner,” he wrote. “There are serious questions whether this is a permissible construction of the Clean Water Act.”
The Supreme Court has said the definition of waters of the U.S. does not provide a basis for reading the term “navigable waters” out of the statute, he said.
He also questioned the agency’s basis for determining which waters are jurisdictional with terms such as “significant nexus,” "similarly situated,” “relatively permanent,” "neighboring,” “subsurface connections,” “in the region” and “reasonably close.”
He said EPA’s definitions of those terms are murky and unintelligible and provide little guidance to parties impacted by the regulations.
“Finally, even more troublesome is the fact the 2023 Rule allows for case-specific assertions of jurisdiction by the EPA over a broad category of ‘waters,’” he said.
“It is doubtful Congress endorsed the current efforts to expand the limits of the Clean Water Act,” he said.
The 24 states in the case have persuasively shown the new rule poses a threat to their sovereign right and amounts to irreparable harm, and the rule is unlikely to withstand judicial review, he said.
“An injunction at this early stage can avoid the massive waste of resources and delayed projects in pursuit of permits that may soon be legally irrelevant,” he said.
There is little public interest or any efficiency gained by implementing the new rule before the U.S. Supreme Court issues a decision in the case of Sackett v. EPA, he said.
That case involves whether wetlands are “waters of the U.S.” under the Clean Water Act.
The Supreme Court’s decision will likely address many of the unresolved legal issue and jurisdictional determinations at the heart of the states’ lawsuit, he said.
“Common sense dictates that it only makes sense to wait. There is no urgency to implement the 2023 rule,” the judge said.
The ruling follows a March 20 ruling by a federal judge in Texas halting the rule in that state and Idaho the same day it was to go into effect.
Opponents of the rule contend it would threaten land use and massively expand the federal government’s jurisdiction over waters not intended to be included in the Clean Water Act.
