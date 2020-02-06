Above-normal precipitation in January boosted water supplies for the irrigation season in much of Idaho, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service reports.
January precipitation in many basins was 25% to 75% above normal, following a below-average December and record-dry November, NRCS said in its Idaho Water Supply Outlook Report for Feb. 1.
Snowpack in most basins is within 10% of normal in much of the state. But many storms have been coming from the west-northwest, leaving less snowfall in the Wood River and Lost River basins in the state’s east-central mountains. Snowpacks range from 65% to 80% of normal in those basins.
Danny Tappa, with NRCS Idaho Snow Survey in Boise, said the Wood and Lost River Basin snowpacks typically peak sometime in April. The last two years saw these basins’ snowpacks exceed normal by the peak after recording below-average levels at the start of February.
Above-normal amounts of water left in many reservoirs after last irrigation season — carryover storage — implies less runoff is needed to ensure adequate supplies for irrigation and other uses this year. NRCS said reservoir storage in the Upper and Middle Snake River basins on Feb. 1 was 144% and 131% of normal, respectively. Median streamflow forecasts range from about 85% to 105% of normal.
Southside Snake basins also had above-average reservoir storage, including Owyhee at 147% and Salmon Falls at 189%.
The Boise River Basin on Feb. 1 had reservoir storage of 117% of normal, while storage in the Payette system was around normal. NRCS expects runoff in both regions to range from 70 to 105% of normal.
The Owyhee, Salmon Falls and Snake basins are among those where NRCS currently expects water availability above the long-term median based on its Surface Water Supply Index. The index combines streamflow forecasts and reservoir storage. Boise and Weiser basins are approaching the median.
Current near-term outlooks from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show increased likelihood of above-normal precipitation in early February.