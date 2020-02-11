The Idaho Water Users Association has presented its Lifetime Achievement Award to longtime North Side Canal Co. board member John Beukers.
“It’s a great honor, and I feel very privileged to have gotten that,” Buekers said. “It was very surprising, and I didn’t realize I was nominated for that.”
IWUA Executive Director and General Counsel Paul Arrington said the award is given to people with a long history of service, outside the association, which benefits Idaho water users. Service in the local community is considered, as are on-farm or on-property activities.
Beukers is transitioning off the North Side board after 28 years of service. The last six years, much of which he spent as board chair, were significant.
North Side was part of a mid-2015 settlement among surface water and ground water users of the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer, where supply vital to agriculture and other uses is down from historical levels but in the last few years is benefiting from state-coordinated recharge efforts. A University of Idaho study in late 2017 said the state ranked fifth nationally in the number of irrigated acres.
“Idaho is leaps and bounds ahead of a lot of states around us, particularly California,” Beukers said. “We are way ahead in taking care of our water in the state of Idaho, which is a small state population-wise and leading the country in conservation.”
He worked with managers who tapped lengthy experience and longstanding relationships, and newer, technology-savvy leaders. “All were very capable,” he said.
Arrington said Beukers has played an active role in developing North Side’s infrastructure projects, hydroelectric facilities, main-canal headworks construction and realignment, aquifer recharge and water quality improvements. Beukers also has served as a director for American Falls Reservoir District No. 1.
Jerome-based North Side provides irrigation water to about 160,000 acres, in recent years rebuilt a major plant on its main canal and acquired some other plants.
“Those power plants are huge assets to the canal company,” Beukers said. Power-plant revenue helps the company keep the assessments it charges irrigation customers lower than they would be otherwise.
IWUA, at its annual convention in Boise Jan. 20-23, also issued Hall of Fame, Water Statesman, service and employee awards.
Karen Joye Edwards Hall of Fame (renamed in 2020): Edwards, recently retired longtime IWUA office and program manager; Daren Coon, Nampa and Meridian Irrigation District; Sherl Chapman, former IWUA executive director and Idaho Department of Water Resources assistant director; and John Rosholt, a water attorney known for work on several major agreements and facilities projects.
Water Statesman: Sen. Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson, Three Creek Ranch.
Ted Diehl Award for Meritorious Service: Harold Mohlman, A&B Irrigation District and IWUA boards.
Outstanding Employee: Jeff Warr, Milner Irrigation District; Harvey Brauburger, American Falls Reservoir District No. 2 and Big Wood Canal Co.; Diane Paulsen, Wilder Irrigation District.
Outstanding Service (member organizations): Diana Warburton, A&B.
Distinguished Service (industry professionals, federal or state employees): Kent Fletcher, legal counsel for entities including Minidoka and Big Lost River irrigation districts, American Falls Reservoir District No. 2; and Ron Abramovich, recently retired longtime water-supply specialist, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in Boise.