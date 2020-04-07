The Idaho Water Resource Board will take proposals for flood-management grants through June 19.
The maximum budget for each project is $200,000, and a 50% local match is required. Grant-eligible work includes repairing flood-damaged stream channels, improving channels, reducing flood risk and preventing flooding.
The 2020 Idaho Legislature provided $800,000 for the grants, which are available to water districts and communities. IWRB will give preference to new applicants, and award no more than half of the total available budget in a single region.