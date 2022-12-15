TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A leader in the world of Idaho water management, Brian Olmstead began his relationship with the wet stuff commanding syphon tubes on the family homestead in south-central Idaho.
He might have been content with farming and ranching, but fate had other plans for the fourth-generation farmer who would go on to manage the largest irrigation company in Idaho and help steer water stewardship across the state.
Government job ruled out
After high school, Olmstead took off for Utah State University with plans to pursue a career in range management. But after a couple of summers working for the U.S. Forest Service, he figured working for the government wasn’t for him — even though he enjoyed the work.
“I just missed the farm, I guess. I had farmed all my life,” he said.
He and two cousins farmed the family operation and fed cattle until 2000 before getting jobs in town.
“We just survived from 1985 to 2000,” he said.
Plus, it was time to start building some retirement income, and having three daughters who weren’t interested in faming influenced his decision.
“Stephanie (his wife) was with me all the way. We have been a team in life and work for 44 years,” he said.
The family rented out the farm ground and sold the cattle.
“We haven’t had cattle since 2000, and I don’t miss ‘em. The cattle business was just a big gamble,” he said.
Job offer accepted
Vince Alberdi, manager of the Twin Falls Canal Co. at the time, offered him a job as field supervisor on the 200,000-acre Twin Falls tract. He accepted.
“I needed someone in water quality that actually was a farmer and dealing with the water quality issues we were dealing with,” Alberdi said.
“I was always impressed with him, he did an outstanding job on water quality,” he said.
A lot was changing in the world of water, and Olmstead’s job was to work on water quality and safety and the conversion to sprinkler irrigation.
Total Maximum Daily Loads for pollutants such as soil and nutrients had just been set for the Snake River, and farmers on the Twin Falls tract — where gravity irrigation works well — hadn’t yet converted to sprinklers.
“Twin Falls was pushing more mud and nutrients into the Snake River than anyone else on the river. So we had a serious water pollution problem,” Olmstead said.
It was a big job to get farmers to convert to sprinklers and to manage the conversion, he said.
When he went to work for the canal company, only 15% of irrigation was under sprinklers. By last year, when he retired from the company, 65% of irrigation was under sprinklers.
Suburban sprawl
In addition to water quality and conversion to sprinkler irrigation, he had to deal with the headaches of subdivision development.
“We had to watch developers every inch of the way. They didn’t think about farmers below them” in the system, he said.
The canal company tried to protect farmers and make developers pay for all the piping and lateral changes, he said.
He was also involved in clashes with groundwater developers upstream of Milner Dam. Then came the battle for conjunctive management and a declining aquifer. Idaho’s priority doctrine for water rights was overlooked when it came to groundwater withdrawals, he said.
The priority doctrine is based on first in time, first in right, meaning older water rights are filled first during times of water shortages.
Twin Falls Canal Co. also began working with other canal companies to get conjunctive management, in which surface water and groundwater would be administered together under the priority policy.
That was followed by a surface users’ call on groundwater users and 15 years of litigation.
“We didn’t think junior users should have a better water right than senior users because they were upstream,” he said.
The canal companies were also trying to get the Department of Water Resources to enforce the priority doctrine. It was uncharted territory because groundwater had never been managed that way.
“The hydrology and courts agreed water had to be conjunctively managed,” he said.
It’s a complicated issue, one not completely resolved by the priority doctrine when considering livelihoods and the state’s economy, he said.
Junior groundwater users have to mitigate for injury caused by pumping by either buying mitigation water, reducing their pumping or recharging the aquifer.
Idaho’s water withdrawals from rivers or the ground for irrigation are the second highest in the nation, eclipsed only by California.
Those withdrawals amount to about 17 million acre-feet a year with about 97% of that used for agriculture, according to Garth Taylor, University of Idaho agricultural economist, who calculated withdrawals based on data from the U.S. Geological Survey.
Taking the reins
When longtime canal manager Alberdi started planning to retire, he recommended the board consider Olmstead for the job.
Alberdi started training him on aquifer issues and taking him along to meetings of the Comprehensive Aquifer Management Planning Committee, Olmstead said.
That training and broader involvement in water issues prepared Olmstead well to take over as general manager of the canal company in 2008.
“As a manager you have to be an attorney and a politician … the fight for your water right is never ending,” he said.
The quest for better water quality also continued, with the canal company building 15 large ponds and wetland facilities to manage sediment and nutrients.
“That’s still a battle that we’re waging. Twin Falls Canal Company tries to build at least one large pond and wetland facility every year,” he said.
And the aquifer issues continued — despite a historic agreement with groundwater users to reduce pumping. The agreement also included the state recharging the aquifer as much as possible.
“When we finally got the groundwater agreement in 2015, we thought we could get the aquifer heading in the right direction,” he said.
The aquifer had been going down for 60 years.
From 2015 through 2019, the aquifer recharge was going in the right direction and everyone was getting along pretty well. But drought and strong prices for high-water-use crops — such as hay and corn for dairy cows — have caused overpumping of the aquifer, he said.
The aquifer level is now barely ahead of where it was in 2015, and the system can’t operate on a negative water budget year after year, he said.
“The aquifer is the best reservoir we have, but we haven’t managed it well. Right now, it’s pretty much bankrupt … and that’s not a good place to be,” he said.
Still an optimist
But he’s an optimist.
For one, he’s a supporter of cloud seeding, which can increase snowpack by 7% to 15% and brings more water into the system. A healthy snowpack is good for everyone and everything — agriculture, recreation, fisheries, the environment and hydropower, he said.
But there also has to be more aquifer recharge, less pumping, more retention of water in reservoirs and control of domestic consumption and residential growth, he said.
Diplomacy, hard work
Olmstead did “a heck of a job as manager” of the canal company, Alberdi said.
“Brian is a quick study. He has a very pleasant personality and seldom will disagree with you, but instead will mention his thoughts without getting in your face,” he said.
“He is a diplomat. He is a people person that has learned to listen to your thoughts and think before he speaks — a hard lesson for most of us to learn,” he said.
Olmstead, however, credits Alberdi — who was “absolutely my mentor, taught me all aspects of the canal business” — and his colleagues.
“I had very talented and capable crews and staff during my years as manager … and they deserve most of the credit for all the great accomplishments I get credit for. I also had the best board of directors a manager could ever hope for. They always looked at the big picture and ensured that TFCC would be left better than we found it,” he said.
Olmstead quickly becomes a fast friend with all he meets and is not afraid to roll up his sleeves to solve complicated problems, said Paul Arrington, Idaho Water Users Association executive director and general counsel.
“Brian has a unique ability to bring people together regardless of their differences — a skill that has served him, and the water user community, well,” he said.
“In my roll with the Idaho Water Users Association, it has been amazing to see how he has influenced water on a broader scale. I am honored to count Brian among my friends,” he said.
Alberdi echoed that sentiment.
“Over the years, I have always had a special friendship with Brian,” he said.
When Alberdi decided to retire from the Idaho Water Resource Board, he was pleased Gov. Brad Little appointed Olmstead to replace him.
“He will always try to do what is the best for the state of Idaho, and his knowledge in water and studying the issues will help him to make good decisions. We are fortunate to have people like him that want to give back to the state,” he said.
Larger pond
Olmstead retired from the canal company in 2021 and was appointed to the Idaho Water Resource Board the same year — which keeps him busier than ever.
The board is involved in projects to protect and enhance water resources. It funds a wide variety of water-related projects, from cloud seeding, aquifer recharge and infrastructure improvements to water delivery, conservation and sustainability.
Also on the list are flood management, erosion control and maintaining minimum streamflows for fish.
“We’re doing the same sort of things I’ve done for the last 20 years … but all over the state,” he said.
He enjoys talking with farmers and ranchers about water and educating urban dwellers and younger generations — who might be in favor of such things as dam removal — on all the functions of the system.
“A lot of things have changed since 1970, and we have to look at everything,” he said.
As for the aquifer, “we’re not getting it back to 1950 but can we get it to a sustainable level?” he said.
His optimistic nature likes to believe the answer is yes — with a lot of hard work, cooperation, planning and state and public support.
