The Idaho State Department of Agriculture and its partners are winning the battle against the invasive aquatic plant Hydrilla at two sites.
Eradication of the plant, which reproduces easily and can grow an inch a day, will not be proclaimed until sites are free of the plant for 10 years after it was last found. It can lie dormant for that long.
But the countdown is underway in Owyhee County after crews did not find Hydrilla plants in the Bruneau River in 2021 following 12 years of work.
It has been nearly seven years since the plant was found in a north Boise project area.
“We’ll continue to monitor and survey,” said Jeremey Varley, noxious weeds section manager at the Idaho State Department of Agriculture. “In weed control, there is no silver bullet.”
Hydrilla and other aquatic invasives can reduce water quality and impede the delivery of irrigation water.
“There’s a real-world impact on the ability to grow crops and raise commodities,” Varley said. “Water is paramount, and when invasive species hinder that, many ag producers feel it when their water can’t be delivered.”
“And invasive plants decrease biodiversity, which leads to a plethora of other negative ecological impacts,” said Bethany Muffley, noxious weed and invasive species program specialist with the department.
The perennial Hydrilla plant fragments and produces tubers. After upper vegetation dies at the end of the growing season, the tuber remains in sediment and will regrow when conditions are favorable.
“One fragment can undo an entire season’s worth of work,” Muffley said.
Work on the Bruneau River included chemical applications and mechanical and biological removal. Divers used a dredge-like system. Non-reproductive triploid grass carp, held in ponds to eat uppermost vegetation at sprouting, were placed in consultation with Idaho Fish and Game.
All modes were used from 2010 to 2012. Chemical usage ended in 2012. Crews that year began seeing individual rooted plants rather than dense monocultural infestations.
Monitoring and removal efforts increased in 2013 and steady decreases materialized two years later.
Since 2015, “we’ve surveyed the same places over and over,” Muffley said. Going back to where Hydrilla plants had grown is important because “with tubers left behind, there is a high probability of regrowth.”
The Bruneau River project area covers about 14 miles, from Hot Springs down to C.J. Strike Reservoir. She said the biggest concentration of Hydrilla was in the upper 5 miles, where geothermal springs enter the river.
A U.S. Bureau of Land Management employee partnering on the Bruneau project during surveying at the end of 2007 said the same plant was seen in a north Boise backyard.
The Boise population was confirmed as coming out of a geothermal ditch. That water flows into a canal and back to the Boise River.
Hydrilla was likely introduced “as an escaped aquatic hitchhiker in a shipment of tilapia received by a local aquaculture hobbyist who was using the geothermal water for fish propagation,” a state Department of Agriculture report said.
Muffley said Hydrilla was found in 400 meters, just over 437 yards, of the geothermal ditch. Removal was by hand only.
Recent findings included 208 plants in 2013, 101 in 2014, seven in 2015 and none from 2016 to 2021. Crews check the area twice a year.
Both projects involve multiple agencies and landowners.