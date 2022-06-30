KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Farmers, ranchers and tribal members alike are urging the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation not to extend its interim operations plan for the Klamath Project, describing it as "unworkable and irrational."
The plan is a product of complex water management scenario in the Klamath Basin. It provides a formula for how much water will be allocated each year to irrigators, while balancing water needs for endangered fish in the Klamath River and Upper Klamath Lake.
Brian Person, a senior adviser for the Bureau of Reclamation in Klamath Falls, Ore., said the current interim plan was formalized in March 2020 and was set to expire Sept. 30.
Instead, Reclamation plans to extend its interim operations plan in anticipation of removing four hydroelectric dams on the lower Klamath River, which is expected to open about 400 miles of fish spawning and rearing habitat.
"Dam removal is going to literally change the landscape and geomorphology in the Klamath River," Person said.
Under the Endangered Species Act, Reclamation is required to consult with both the National Marine Fisheries Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to ensure the Klamath Project does not jeopardize the survival of imperiled fish.
The resulting Biological Opinions, or BiOps, dictate project operations for roughly 200,000 acres of farmland straddling Southern Oregon and Northern California.
There are two BiOps for the Klamath Project — one for coho salmon in the lower Klamath River, and one for Lost River and shortnose suckers in Upper Klamath Lake. The suckers are also known as C'waam and Koptu by the Klamath Tribes.
BiOps are typically updated every five years or as new scientific information is available, Person said. However, the most recent BiOps were scrapped in 2019 after the agencies received "erroneous data" from an outside consultant during their development.
The Yurok Tribe, Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen's Associations and Institute for Fisheries Resources had also sued the agencies for not providing enough water in the Klamath River to prevent an outbreak of C. shasta infecting salmon. The fish-killing parasite thrives in slow-moving, warm water.
In response, Reclamation adopted the interim operations plan to stay in compliance with the ESA while new BiOps take shape. But that too has been much maligned.
Three consecutive years of record drought have only exacerbated tensions in the basin. This year's water diversions for the Klamath Project are just 15% of full demand for irrigators, while the Project was shut down entirely in 2021.
The Klamath Tribes, meanwhile, are suing the government for failing to meet minimum water levels in Upper Klamath Lake needed to provide shoreline spawning habitat for suckers.
In a letter sent June 17 to Ernest Conant, Reclamation's regional director, the Klamath Water Users Association outlined deficiencies in the interim operations plan, claiming "it is based on erroneous data, flawed hydrologic assumptions and a proposed action that does not comport with current operations."
"The three years of attempted operation under the (plan) has been a period of chaotic, ad hoc decision-making," the letter states. "KWUA has, for well over a year, emphasized the lack of any coherent regulatory construct for the IOP. That point is further underscored by the fact that the IOP has required Reclamation to do things that literally are impossible."
Officials from the Interior Department wrapped up a two-day visit to the Klamath Basin on June 29 during which they heard concerns raised by both the irrigators and tribes.
Person said the primary assertion is that the interim operations plan simply does not work in such extreme drought, when there is so little water available in the system.
Rather than extend the interim plan pending assessments for post-dam removal, Person said stakeholders asked if agencies can do annual consultations each year to determine project supplies and protections for endangered fish.
"Reclamation is still evaluating that request," Person said. "There will be some follow-up discussions."