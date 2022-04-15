CODA Farm Technologies, a Washington company that makes cellular devices to remotely monitor irrigation reels, expects to grow this year, though supply-chain problems will restrain inventory, CEO David Wallace said Thursday.
CODA distributes the devices from a 1,000-square-foot basement in Seattle, but the hundreds of parts in each are made elsewhere. The small company relies on manufacturers from the Northwest to China.
A Chinese supplier recently closed for two weeks because of COVID, an example of ongoing disruptions, Wallace said.
"We are seeing huge supply-chain interruptions," he said. "You just can't get away from the current supply-chain problems."
Wallace and his brother, Connor, started CODA — a combination of the first two letters of their first names — in 2019 and developed FarmHQ. The device attaches to water reels, letting a farmer remotely control and monitor irrigation.
The brothers grew up on the family's potato farm in Skagit County, where water reels are common. They were inspired to invent FarmHQ after hearing complaints about irrigation equipment breaking down, wasting water and ruining crops.
Wallace called his company's device a "niche product," suitable for agricultural areas that rely on water reels.
CODA began marketing its product just as COVID lockdowns hit in 2020. "We have largely built this company with the new way of doing business, which is working remotely," Wallace.
The company is going though "short-term growing pains," but has expanded in the past year from four to seven full-time employees, including the Wallace brothers. The company ended 2021 with about 100 devices on 22 farms in the U.S. and Canada.
Wallace said CODA hopes to sell devices in Mexico this year and get on 100 to 150, possibly 200 farms. "We really are entering a new phase of the business," he said.
The company is receiving more orders this month than it did at last year's peak. The biggest short-term problem is running out of capacity to fill the orders, he said. "I think we'll bump into that pretty quickly in the summer."
CODA formed a partnership this year to install its devices on irrigation reels manufactured by Kifco, a company based in Havanna, Ill.
