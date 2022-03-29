Stalled union negotiations may impact water delivery for the East Columbia Basin Irrigation District in Washington state, its manager says.
The district's negotiations with the Columbia Basin Irrigation Council, stalled when union representatives rejected the most recent contract proposal, the district said in a press release.
"Given the stalled negotiations, district leadership is concerned that there may be an impact to service," the district said in a press release. Water delivery service began on March 23.
The union has not responded to requests for comment.
Negotiations began in the fall of 2020. District leadership submitted the 16th iteration of a proposed contract to union leadership March 21.
Forty-four employees are represented by the union, according to the district.
According to the district, contested issues include wages, benefits and stipends. The wage of union members remains at 2020 levels until an agreement is reached, and currently averages approximately $25.80 per hour.
“We are very disappointed that we have not been able to reach an agreement but remain committed to resolving contested issues through our current mediation efforts with the council," Craig Simpson, secretary-manager of the district, said in the press release. "We value our employees and the service they provide our landowners. We have demonstrated their importance to our operations in preceding contracts and through this and previous offers. We still hope to reach a mutually agreeable outcome by recognizing our employees’ value to the district but feel an obligation to keep costs reasonable for our landowners."
Large jumps in wages and other operating and maintenance costs would result in assessment increases to landowners, Simpson said.
"We are working diligently to be fair and competitive with our proposals to our union members while acting as good stewards of our budget for the directors and their landowners," he stated.
Based in Othello, Wash., the district is the largest district in the state, with authorization to irrigate 472,000 acres. Currently, 169,000 acres are developed and managed by 4,500 landowners within the federal Columbia Basin Project.
The district is involved in the development of 87,000 acres associated with the Odessa Groundwater Replacement Program.
