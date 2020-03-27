The Kennewick Irrigation District in Central Washington anticipates taking control soon of its conveyance system after the Bureau of Reclamation finalized rules for transferring ownership of what has been federal property for more than 60 years.
One of the district's managers says the transfer will allow the board to make quicker decisions on how to supply water to some 24,000 accounts, spread over 20,200 acres, in an area where farmland is yielding to development.
"It's really a matter of efficiency," said Seth Defoe, the district's land and water resources manager. "As urbanization occurs, we have the advantage of moving more quickly."
The district is one of six served by the federal bureau's Yakima Project and annually makes $70,000 payments to the bureau to pay for the system's construction. The payments, after 65 years and totaling $5 million, were due to end in 2024, with the bureau continuing to own the canals and pipes.
For several years, the district has been seeking to take ownership. Congress last year passed a bill directing the bureau to write rules for turning over some federal water projects to local districts.
In lieu of yearly payments, the district will make a lump payment of about $900,000 to repay the bureau. Defoe said the payment will not raise rates. "We already have enough money to pay that off," he said.
He said he hoped the transaction can be completed by late summer or early fall.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., had introduced a separate bill to allow the Kennewick district take over the federal system. The bill is no longer needed.
"In Central Washington and across the West, we have aging infrastructure that is in desperate need of maintenance. The ability to transfer these titles to local entities will empower active and efficient upkeep, rather than relying on the federal government," Newhouse said in a written statement.
The district diverts water from the Yakima River at Prosser Dam. The dam will remain under federal ownership.
The district is the eighth-largest irrigation district in Washington. The system was built for agricultural irrigation, and about 11,000 acres remain farmland. The district also provides outdoor watering for developed areas.
The district has been moving head on gaining ownership. It paid consultants $101,710 to conduct a required review of cultural resources. The archaeological dig didn't turn up artifacts, Defoe said.
The district also may have to pay up to $115,000 as its share for environmental reviews and real estate services. The district already has been paying to maintain the system.
The Bureau of Reclamation's rules will apply throughout the West.
"Title transfers are a win for local communities and a win for the American taxpayer," Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said in a statement.
"The Department looks forward to continuing our work with local water users to reduce title transfer costs, stimulate infrastructure investment through local ownership with the bottom-line goal of making this streamlined approach a major success."