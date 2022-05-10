WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of the Interior will invest $240.4 million in fiscal year 2022 to repair aging water infrastructure in 11 states.
The money comes from the infrastructure law Congress passed last year, which in total allocated $8.3 billion for water infrastructure.
This $240 million portion will be spent on 46 projects, including repairs to canal linings, dam spillways, water pipeline replacements and other aging water systems.
“As western communities face growing challenges accessing water in the wake of record drought, these investments in our aging water infrastructure will safeguard community water supplies and revitalize water delivery systems,” Interior Department Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement Monday.
Reclamation selected projects for funding in major river basins and regions where the agency operates. The investment includes repair projects in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and California.
Oregon
• $60,000 to rehabilitate 2,800 linear feet of the main canal in Umatilla with geo-foam lining and new concrete panels; will also install draining systems.
Washington
• $100,000 for the Columbia Basin, to replace 1,500 linear feet of the West Canal.
• $1,660,000 to install aqualastic lining on 55,773 linear feet of the Yakima-Tieton Main Canal, an interim measure until the 111-year-old canal can be replaced or upgraded.
Idaho
• $2,500,000 to remove and replace two large concrete siphons – 4,000 feet of C-Lateral West 11.0 siphon and 3,062 feet of Conway Gulch 4.4 siphon, Boise area.
• $4,200,000 for the Falls Irrigation District Pump Station upgrade, which will refurbish and modernize the pumping plant below American Falls Dam.
• $8,300,000 to line 6 miles of the New York Canal near Boise with a geocomposite membrane capped with steel-reinforced concrete.
California
• $1,469,400 to replace irrigation lateral 119.64-2.6 in the Yuma Area to reduce risk of failure and shrink losses.
• $6,448,650 to replace irrigation lateral 102.3.
• $9,231,950 to replace irrigation lateral 119.64-7.5.
• $8,173,450 to replace irrigation lateral 123.45-1.3-2.8.
• $8,975,640 to replace irrigation lateral 123.45-1.3 and 2.8.
• $1,707,340 to replace irrigation lateral 123.45-1.3-2.2 Phase 2.
• $4,390,520 to replace irrigation lateral 123.45-1.3-3.2 RT.
• $4,195,225 to replace irrigation lateral 2.2 Box.
• $10,607,000 to replace irrigation lateral 99.8-0.51-3.
• $200,000 to replace a maintenance and fabrication building for infrastructure.
• $7,500,000 for the Mid-Canal Storage Project on the Coachella Canal, which would repair the canal’s lining and create 750 acre-feet of in-line storage.
• $75,000 to replace the Navajo and Concow laterals and concrete pipe.
• $637,172 to refurbish check gates at Pilot Knob, the last diversion off the All-American Canal and Colorado River.
• $1,368,111 to refurbish two bypass and clarifier inlet gates on the Colorado River.
• $250,000 to repair imbeds on the Gila Diversion Gate, an Imperial Dam project.
• $100,000 for supervisory control and data acquisition for major checks and turnouts.
• $5,957,539 to replace Sludge Pipe, an Imperial Dam project.
• $3,000,000 to conduct seismic upgrades and risk reductions on the 3-mile-long Terminal Check portion of the Putah South Canal near Solano.
• $3,000,000 to rehabilitate the Stony Gorge Spillway Gate near Orland.
These applicants received the first round of funding. A second application period for extraordinary maintenance funding is planned for October 2022.