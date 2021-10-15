Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and U.S. Sen. Patty Murray say they will assess breaching the lower Snake River dams and replacing the benefits they provide. They plan to release their report by next summer.
The Spokesman-Review newspaper reported Inslee's comments during a virtual fundraiser organized by Washington Conservation Voters.
Mike Faulk, deputy communications officer and press secretary for Inslee's office, told the Capital Press that details of the plan are still coming together, as Inslee and Murray work on the details of the proposed process. He expected to have more to say later in the week of Oct. 18.
"The core question of the assessment will be this: Are there reasonable means for replacing the benefits provided by the Lower Snake River dams, sufficient to support removal of the dams as part of a comprehensive salmon recovery strategy?" Faulk said.
Once the process gets rolling, Faulk said, the assessment would include engagement with affected groups and stakeholders.
"The goal is to have a final report by next summer that lays out the answers to the (core question) and builds consensus to effectuate those solutions," Faulk said.
The Snake River dams have long been targeted by environmental groups calling for salmon recovery. But agricultural stakeholders have replied that dam removal isn't the "silver bullet" for salmon recovery and would have other consequences.
Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson earlier this year announced a $33.5 billion proposal, which called for breaching the dams and a 35-year moratorium on all dam-related litigation.
Simpson hasn't yet introduced any legislation. Inslee and Murray said in May said more regional collaboration was needed.
Any solution must honor tribal treaty rights, ensure reliable transportation and use of the river; ensure ongoing access for fishermen and sportsmen, guarantee Washington farmers remain competitive and are able to get farm products to market; and deliver reliable, affordable and clean energy, they stated at the time.
A 2020 federal report by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Reclamation and Bonneville Power Administration found that if the four dams were gone, greenhouse gas emissions would increase. Natural gas-fired power plants would have to ramp up, unless more expensive and less reliable wind and solar power sources were built.
Farmers would be forced to move crops, mostly wheat, by trucks and trains. Transportation costs for wheat farmers would increase 10% to 33%, the report estimated. Irrigation water would be cut off for 48,000 acres, costing farmers $460 million a year in lost sales and their employees $232 million in lost wages, according to the report.