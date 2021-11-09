WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. House Nov. 5 voted 228-206 to pass a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that includes $8.3 billion dollars in water-related investments.
The package, HR 3684, includes investments in dams, waterways, flood prevention efforts, drought resilience, groundwater storage and conveyance, aquifer recharge projects and other water works.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in a statement called the deal a “transformative, historic investment for America.”
Western water experts say it’s too early to map out which specific watersheds or districts will receive dollars to fund projects because much of the funding will be offered in the form of competitive grants and loans that project managers must apply for in the coming months.
Several Oregon irrigation district managers who are looking to modernize their facilities told the Capital Press they’re already drafting portfolios and compiling data to be ready when grant windows open.
Though many site-level specifics are still unknown, broadly, the bill outlines some big-picture plans for water projects in the West.
A section of the bill titled “Western Water Infrastructure” authorizes $1.15 billion to go toward improving water storage, groundwater storage and conveyance projects.
Billions more dollars will go toward repairing or replacing aging water infrastructure, including dams.
According to the U.S. Department of the Interior, investments “will fund water efficiency and recycling programs, rural water projects, WaterSMART grants and dam safety to ensure that irrigators, Tribes and adjoining communities receive adequate assistance and support.”
The Interior Department also outlined a plan to invest $2.5 billion in Indian Water Rights Settlements.
The bill also funds stormwater management research, small-scale water storage and groundwater storage projects, large water recycling and reuse projects and programs for aquifer recharge and storage.
“If you’re a farmer, hopefully you’re going to find use in the aquifer recharge and reuse projects,” said Ben Frech, a regional policy manager for the National Ground Water Association.
Frech referenced a September study from the U.S. Geological Survey that found that, during this year’s drought, irrigators pumped more water than usual from aquifers, which in turn deteriorated groundwater quality, hurting both farms and surrounding communities.
Frech said his organization is hopeful that long-term investments in aquifer recharge and storage will help prevent this problem from reoccurring.
Farm groups nationwide are supportive of the water infrastructure investments, and some are calling for projects to begin immediately.
Jamie Johansson, president of the California Farm Bureau Federation, said farmers can now look forward to “long-needed improvements in water storage and conveyance systems,” but Johansson urged agencies not to let investments get “bogged down in regulatory processes.”
Dave Puglia, president and CEO of Western Growers, a group representing fresh produce growers, said the approximately $8 billion investment in water infrastructure “will provide significant benefits for family farmers and rural communities across the West” and urged the administration to move projects forward quickly with as little bureaucratic red tape as possible.
“Time, like water, is in short supply,” said Puglia.