The Idaho Department of Water Resources reports the March-July period was the second-driest in state history, behind 1924.
IDWR said 80% of snow telemetry stations set minimum-precipitation records from March through July. Sixteen of the state’s 44 counties are in an “exceptional meteorological drought,” and the Big Wood, Big Lost and Little Lost river basins in the central mountains may set water-year records for lowest runoff.
Irrigation supplies were expected to be adequate in many basins given decent snowpack, but “shockingly low precipitation this spring caught forecasters completely by surprise,” the report said.
“This year was a combination of a bunch of bad things,” said IDWR hydrologist David Hoekema, who wrote the report. “We knew of the dry soil underneath. We didn’t account for the lack of spring rains.”
A typical spring storm adds to snowpack at upper elevations while its low-elevation rain flushes snowpack to rivers, aquifers and reservoirs — minus whatever water fills the soil profile. IDWR said this year’s runoff was well below expectations.
Natural flows fulfill water rights until runoff ends and users rely more on reservoirs. An early end to runoff has made junior water right holders turn to stored water sooner.
“Storage is being used much earlier,” Hoekema said.
Even in the Boise River Basin, where snowpack was around 90% of normal, the drop in natural flow and shift to reservoirs occurred about a month early, Hoekema said.
Meanwhile, prolonged hot weather in June and July — with more expected this month — has kept demand high.
“Farmers got hit on two sides,” he said. “Crops were more thirsty than normal, and they were not planning on this low water supply.”
Most Boise-area crops have had sufficient water to this point, but with reservoir levels dropping faster than usual due to high demand, there is concern that storage water may run out while it’s still needed, Hoekema said.
Some producers will be able to get by on groundwater, he said.
The report said the state’s aquifers likely will be hit hard this year, and reservoirs that store more than a single season of water “may be depleted to levels that may take several years to recover."
“There is growing concern among water managers that Idaho may be entering into a multi-year drought period,” the report said.
Drought has hurt non-irrigated farms.
“This drought is really unprecedented in that we had a reasonable snowpack in the winter, but the record-setting heat and dryness of spring resulted in an unforeseen extreme drought,” the report said, “especially in the dryland agricultural regions of northern Idaho.”