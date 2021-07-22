Many more Snake River groundwater users face potential curtailment as drought impacts intensify throughout the region.
Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Gary Spackman, in an updated order July 20, boosted by about fourfold the projected shortfall that holders of senior surface water rights in the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer will experience in the current irrigation season.
The shortfall means IDWR will curtail more than 500 groundwater rights with priority dates junior to June 14, 1977, if those holders do not comply with an approved mitigation plan with a groundwater district, IDWR said in a release.
That’s up from the department’s May prediction that 129 users would be impacted.
The July 20 updated order said rights will be curtailed in the next 14 days unless holders join a groundwater mitigation plan or demonstrate they are not causing loss to senior surface water users.
Existing plans benefit the A&B, Southwest and Goose Creek irrigation districts, participating cities and members of Idaho Ground Water Appropriators.
IGWA and city plans allow participating groundwater users to avoid current and future curtailment and litigation.
IGWA Executive Director Bob Turner could not be reached immediately.
Spackman in his original order April 30 identified a shortfall to the Surface Water Coalition of 40,500 acre-feet. The new order pegs the shortfall at 170,000 acre-feet after a dry spring and summer, and says junior groundwater pumping harmed coalition members Twin Falls Canal Co. and American Falls Reservoir District No. 2.