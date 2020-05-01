The Idaho Department of Water Resources has sent a curtailment notice to about 70 water users representing approximately 77 ground water rights in the Magic Valley region of south-central Idaho.
The notice warns IDWR will curtail their water use if an approved mitigation plan does not cover their water rights.
The curtailment notice affects ground water users whose water rights have a priority date junior to July 13, 1962, and are within Water Districts 130 or 140. Water shutoffs will begin on or before May 13, according to the curtailment notice.
The notices are related to a 2011 water delivery call by the Rangen fish hatchery near Hagerman.
In 2018, IDWR approved an Idaho Ground Water Appropriators mitigation plan filed on behalf of ground water districts and irrigation districts in the Magic Valley area in response to the delivery call.
Rangen’s original water call would have affected 159,000 acres in the Magic Valley and about 90 large dairies, Lynn Tominaga, executive director of Idaho Ground Water Appropriators, said.
It would also have affected cheese and potato processors, cities and industrial uses, he said.
IWGA was able to mitigate with Rangen at a cost of $9 million, building a facility to deliver water to the fish hatchery and later purchasing Rangen’s water rights, he said.
The mitigation cost was small in comparison to the vast economic impact of the delivery call, he said.
IWGA now leases the hatchery to Riverence Holdings, which purchased Clear Springs Foods and the former Seapac facility, he said.
The water users now facing curtailment did not join a water district involved in the mitigation. They are relatively small pumpers and probably represent less than 2% of water rights in the region, he said.
“But why should they be off the hook for mitigation the ground water districts (and others) incur … everyone else is paying for the mitigation to protect themselves," he said.
Some might not be using the water, but they might in the future. If not, they can give the water rights back to the state, he said.
“If they don’t want to protect it, give it back,” he said.
The junior ground water users can avoid curtailment if they are covered by an approved mitigation plan or are members in “good standing” with an IGWA district, paying all district assessments.
IDWR officials encourage junior ground water users receiving curtailment notices to join an IGWA ground water district near them to receive the benefit of the approved mitigation plan and avoid curtailment. Most, but not all, junior ground water users in the region have already joined an IGWA district for mitigation purposes, according to the agency.
The curtailment notice warns recipients that IDWR’s water masters will curtail their ground water rights unless the water users send proof of participation in an IGWA district and mitigation plan to the water masters of Water Districts 130 or 140.
Ground water rights for single-family domestic and small stockwater uses are exempt from the curtailment order.