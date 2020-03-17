Some groundwater users in south-central Idaho may face curtailment during the upcoming irrigation season if they are not covered by a state-approved mitigation plan.
The Idaho Department of Water Resources has sent legal notices to about 88 users representing approximately 100 groundwater rights in the Magic Valley. The notices warn that water will be curtailed starting in the 2020 irrigation season if rights are not covered by an approved mitigation plan.
The notices relate to a 2011 water-delivery call by the Rangen fish hatchery near Hagerman, Idaho, which holds a senior water right. Notices affect groundwater users whose rights have a priority date junior to July 13, 1962, and are in Water Districts 130 or 140.
Declines in the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer in recent decades have prompted various preservation efforts.
Curtailment can start 21 days after the notice date unless proof of participation in an Idaho Ground Water Appropriators district and mitigation plan is sent to water masters of those districts, IDWR said in a news release.
The department in March 2019 approved a Ground Water Appropriators mitigation plan filed on behalf of several groundwater and irrigation districts in the state’s south-central region. The plan allows owners of groundwater rights with priority dates junior to July 13, 1962, to avoid curtailment if they have joined a participating district and included their rights in the plan.
Rights holders receiving notices can avoid pending curtailment by joining a Ground Water Appropriators district, as most junior groundwater users in the region have, the IDWR said. Rights for single-family domestic and small stockwater uses are exempt.
IGWA Executive Director Lynn Tominaga told Capital Press that 1,500 to 2,000 water rights are enrolled in the mitigation plan that deals with the Rangen water-delivery call. Participating entities are Magic Valley, North Snake, and Carey ground water districts and the Southwest Irrigation District.
“Part of it is, we are finding out some of the water rights that are on the list have been split, but are actually covered by the groundwater districts by a water-rights transfer that did not get recorded properly,” he said.
Many groundwater rights that are not part of districts using the mitigation plan are small-scale, providing irrigation water for two or three homes or for small acreages, Tominaga said. Those holders can join a district with a mitigation plan or create their own plan.