Water right curtailment map
IDWR

An expanded water-rights moratorium along the Snake River addresses increasing demand, shrinking supply and frequent conflicts, according to Idaho water managers.

A 29-year-old moratorium on new surface water or groundwater applications focused on the south-central region, from Milner Dam near Burley west to King Hill. Its replacement, which Department of Water Resources Director Gary Spackman signed Oct. 21, extends from Swan Falls Dam in the state’s southwest to the Upper Snake east and north near the Wyoming and Montana borders.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you