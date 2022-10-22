An expanded water-rights moratorium along the Snake River addresses increasing demand, shrinking supply and frequent conflicts, according to Idaho water managers.
A 29-year-old moratorium on new surface water or groundwater applications focused on the south-central region, from Milner Dam near Burley west to King Hill. Its replacement, which Department of Water Resources Director Gary Spackman signed Oct. 21, extends from Swan Falls Dam in the state’s southwest to the Upper Snake east and north near the Wyoming and Montana borders.
On the west end, minimum flows the state Water Resource Board sets at the Murphy gauge for April 1 to Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 to March 31 are close to being violated, a department release said. The board and Idaho Power Co. have rights to the flows. Idaho Power rights over the minimums go into a state-administered trust and can be curtailed if flows fall short of the minimums.
The expanded moratorium essentially determines that water in the Snake, its tributaries and aquifers is largely fully appropriated except in limited circumstances, the department said.
Driving factors, Spackman said, include a steady string of calls from senior surface water users to curtail junior surface and groundwater users as well as creation of many groundwater districts, state-overseen groundwater management areas and “critical” groundwater areas.
Declining supply above Milner Dam prompted senior right holders to make more calls for junior holders to deliver water to them, and to demand administration. Various administrative activities and judicial decisions led to more administration of existing groundwater and surface water rights as well as greater scrutiny of applications.
Spackman’s order determined continued growth and increased demand for surface water and groundwater are diminishing water supplies to the point that further development would injure existing water users. The need to protect existing rights “justifies the reestablishment of a moratorium upstream of Milner Dam,” it says.
“This reinforces the importance of restoring the level of the Snake River Plain Aquifer,” said Bob Turner, executive director of Idaho Ground Water Appropriators Inc.
Including all tributaries “will be a step in the right direction to protecting a limited resource,” he said. The organization “favors any actions by the Department of Water Resources to involve all water sources that feed the aquifer.”
A 2015 agreement with a coalition of surface water users provides a safe harbor to groundwater users when they meet certain obligations to help restore the aquifer. New applications for groundwater rights stand to further pressure the aquifer and make it harder for existing right holders to meet those obligations, Turner said.
The new moratorium could affect about 700 current rights applications for surface and groundwater use, the department said. Some 474 groundwater applications are pending in the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer region. They have the potential to deplete the aquifer steadily above Milner, department hydrologists found.
The order has limited exceptions, the department said, such as where an applicant for a new water right shows it would not injure or affect an existing right. It does not apply to appropriation of groundwater for domestic purposes, including livestock watering, or to non-consumptive uses.
