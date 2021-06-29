Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Gary Spackman has issued a curtailment order for 310 junior groundwater rights in the Bellevue Triangle area of the lower Wood River Valley.
The order took effect this week.
The state’s central mountains remain in drought following a dry spring and two straight years of extraordinarily low snowpack. The Triangle has many users and a fairly small, porous aquifer.
Spackman held a June 7-11 hearing and administrative proceeding on concerns that drought in the Big Wood River Basin area would leave water supplies in Silver Creek and tributaries inadequate to meet the needs of senior surface water users.
Idaho administers water on a first-in-time, first-in-right basis. Spackman said in the order that “consumptive groundwater pumping in the Bellevue Triangle for purposes other than domestic and stock watering uses pursuant to Idaho Code should be curtailed as soon as possible in order to protect senior surface water rights diverting from Silver Creek and the Little Wood River.”
He exempted a state Department of Fish and Game groundwater right for Hayspur Fish Hatchery because it is non-consumptive and does not impact holders of senior surface-water rights.
Water Resources Deputy Director Matt Weaver told Capital Press that municipalities with groundwater rights will be able to continue to deliver water for potable uses in homes. But deliveries for all other uses, such as for irrigation or industrial use, would be curtailed.
Picabo-area farmer Pat Purdy said June 28 the order impacts his farm. His spring-planted barley and mustard haven’t reached the point that they can go without water and remain viable.
Mid-season curtailment is “devastating” in that planting was completed by the time it was clear water shortages would materialize, he said. Revenue will be significantly reduced on crops for which many inputs have already been purchased.
“If this curtailment date was out into between the 5th and 10th of July, it would make a significant difference” by allowing more barley acres to finish properly, Purdy said.
“We certainly recognize things have got to change in the way water is allocated,” he said. “This is a difficult way to do it.”
IDWR said in a release that while it previously has not conjunctively, or jointly, managed surface and ground water in the basin, Idaho Code gives Spackman authority to protect senior surface water users.
Senior and junior water users over the past year met with Spackman, department staff and the Big Wood Ground Water Management Area Advisory Committee to try to develop a water-use management plan. They did not develop mutually acceptable actions for joint administration of surface and groundwater rights, he said.