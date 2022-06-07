Idaho's water supply outlook keeps improving but remains tight in some isolated areas.
USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service said in its June 1 report that May precipitation was near to well above normal in much of the state, with the Boise River Basin leading at 217% of normal.
Spring weather increased natural flow in rivers and runoff to reservoirs, wetted soils and delayed or reduced irrigation delivery in some locations, NRCS said.
However, the water supply will continue to be limited this irrigation season as much of the state remains in drought.
“The cold, wet spring continued to slow down how quickly the snow is melting,” Erin Whorton, hydrologist and water supply specialist with the NRCS Snow Survey, said in a release.
NRCS said peak snowpack ranged from 66% of normal in the Owyhee Basin in the southwest to 93% of normal in Coeur d’Alene-St. Joe Basin in the north.
The water outlook is causing ranchers to adjust their operations.
Lorna Steiner, of Triangle Ranch near Oreana, told Capital Press the cold delayed grass growth on rangeland, so the ranch fed livestock high-priced hay longer.
But the heavy moisture in May will extend the range grazing season, she said.
“It is good now. Grasses are growing up on rangeland,” Steiner said. The growth is happening on higher-altitude summer range as well as early spring and winter range at lower elevations.
“At least it’s not burning up as it has in the past” before the grass reaches ideal height, she said.
Many irrigators rely on streamflow and reservoir-stored water.
NRCS said base streamflow could be below normal by late summer. Factors include low peak snowpack and a predicted hot, dry summer.
However, streamflow through July is expected to be well above normal in the north, helped by heavy spring precipitation and high-elevation snowpack staying longer than usual.
NRCS said streamflow forecasts for the Boise River Basin have improved to about 93% of normal.
Other streamflow forecasts include Owyhee at 55% of normal and 89% to 106% of normal in the Snake River headwaters.
Forecasts range from 71% to 93% in the Wood, Lost, Salmon Falls and Oakley basins.
As for reservoir levels, NRCS said recently improved shallow groundwater storage may help, but low reservoir holdover is expected when the next water year starts on Oct. 1.
In the central mountains, Magic Reservoir storage June 1 was 31% of normal and delivery was expected to last only until mid- or late July, NRCS said.
June 1 storage south of the Snake River included Lake Owyhee at 64%, Oakley at 67%, Salmon Falls at 49% and Brownlee at 97%. Upper Snake system storage, in dams at American Falls and upstream, was 76%.
In the southwest region, Boise system storage was 98% and continuing to fill. Payette system storage was 94%. Reservoirs in north ranged from 98% to full.