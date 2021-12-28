Urbanization-driven challenges and some promising opportunities to add and improve storage and delivery infrastructure are key themes of the Idaho Water Users Association’s annual convention, set for Jan. 17-20 at the Riverside Hotel in Garden City.
Population growth and related development “will be one of the top issues that water users will face in the foreseeable future,” Executive Director and General Counsel Paul Arrington said.
While Idaho has been one of the fastest-growing states for many years, growth-related impacts now reach beyond the state’s population centers and into rural areas.
“It’s really starting to impact our smaller water-delivery organizations, and it’s not going away,” Arrington said.
Development of housing and other uses on farmland can prompt challenges that make it harder for the irrigation districts to keep systems safe and clean, he said.
Meanwhile, the customer count increases.
“We have scenarios in which, instead of one farmer managing 1,000 acres, we now have tens of thousands of homeowners on those properties,” Arrington said. “Just the customer-service aspect of that is mind-boggling for many.”
Convention speakers and panelists also will address how growth affects water supply and delivery. One panel will discuss efforts to study southwest Idaho hydrology and water quality in the context of changing land uses.
Aging water infrastructure and the state’s need for sustainable water supplies in the future will also be addressed. So will participation in grant, loan and other programs.
Arrington said a state budget surplus and Idaho’s share of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds — about $1.6 billion and $1.1 billion, respectively — create a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to plan and decide how to fund water storage and delivery projects, including repairs. Statewide needs are estimated at around $400 million.
About 225 people are expected to attend the convention. Continuing education credit is available for attorneys.
The convention, now in its 85th year, was held virtually in 2021.