Precipitation lagged long-term averages in most Idaho river basins in April, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service said in its monthly report.
The Owyhee Basin in the southwest had the least precipitation last month, about 30% of normal.
That compared to 50-80% of normal for much of Idaho and 100-120% of normal in he Upper Snake sub-basins above American Falls, according to the report.
“Seasonal peak snowpack has passed for nearly all of Idaho’s mountains, as widespread and rapid snowmelt took place during April, said Danny Tappa, supervisory hydrologist with NRCS in Boise.
Streamflow forecasts have largely decreased since April 1 except in the Palouse and Clearwater basins in the north, and Upper Snake and Bear basins in the far east, where remaining-season streamflow is forecast to be near long-term norms, he said.
Water stored in most reservoirs is near or above long-term medians, so irrigation supplies are expected to be adequate across most of the state, Tappa said.
Low precipitation — about 65% of normal since Oct. 1 — remains a concern in the Wood and Lost basins, where water shortages could occur.